The Golden State Warriors face a vulnerable situation entering Saturday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, having won just two of their last eleven games.



What once seemed like a realistic chase for the eighth seed in the Western Conference is now slipping away, as inconsistency and roster instability continue to define this stretch of the season.

Porzingis health concerns still baffling

A major story heading into this game is the status of Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis was an unexpected early scratch in the previous game due to back spasms.

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His absence disrupted Golden State’s offensive flow, as he has been developing into a key focal point when healthy. Porzingis offers efficient scoring, spacing, and versatility, but ongoing health issues keep raising questions about his long-term reliability.



With his contract set to expire, his availability may ultimately determine if he remains part of the Warriors’ future plans.

Potential Kuminga revenge game

This game also carries added emotion with Jonathan Kuminga facing his former team.

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Now with Atlanta, Kuminga will likely approach this game with extra intensity.



His recent performance—16 points on efficient shooting against Dallas—shows his ability to impact the game positively, and his athleticism could pose challenges for a Warriors defense that’s struggled to contain dynamic wings.

Warriors have to switch up the tempo to pick up wins

For Golden State, the path to victory is straightforward but tough. Defensive discipline needs to improve, especially in limiting Atlanta’s perimeter creation and dribble penetration.



Offensively, the Warriors must rediscover their identity through ball movement and unselfish play, avoiding the stagnant possessions that have plagued them lately. Additionally, primary scoring will be vital; there’s no clear go-to guy on this team who can fully impact winning.

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Moses Moody was once considered that, but he’s out with an injured wrist. The next best option might be De’Anthony Melton.



Allowing Melton to create for himself and making him the focal point of the offense could help the rest of the team settle into a rhythm and bring some structure to their motion offense, which could add a level of versatility.



Melton is currently the most poised and highest-volume scorer on the team, while also playing strong defense. Relying on him for heavy minutes should be the Warriors’ plan if they want to pick up wins before Curry returns.



At this point in the season, the Warriors are not just fighting for wins—they are searching for their identity. Without it, their playoff hopes will continue to fade, leaving more questions than answers about the team’s future.