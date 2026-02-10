The Golden State Warriors’ 114-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies was a great example of what perseverance, poise, and collective belief as the foundation of a team can mean.



Credit must first go to Memphis, who set the tone early with physicality and controlled the tempo, ballooning their lead to 17 points late in the second half and seemingly placing the game firmly in their control.



Golden State, however, never wavered, and their consistent approach must be commended.

The Warriors’ role players have something to prove

Down 17, the Warriors resisted the temptation to take quick shots. Instead, they chipped away possession by possession, tightening defensively and trusting the pass.



That composure paid off late, capped by a tenacious offensive rebound from Al Horford and a clutch finish from Gui Santos to seize the lead. It was emblematic of a night defined by effort rather than star power.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Seven Warriors scored in double figures, a testament to the team’ s balance and cohesiveness, with every player comfortable in their roles. No one stepped on toes or strayed from the game plan; it was high- level execution.



Golden State shot an efficient 53% from the field, consistently generating high- quality looks despite committing 23 turnovers.



Head Coach Steve Kerr praised the effort postgame while candidly admitting he was shocked the Warriors escaped with a victory given the turnover disparity.

Santos should keep a rotation spot

The spotlight, though, belongs squarely to Gui Santos.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Over his last seven games, Santos is averaging 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists while shooting 62% from the field and 43% from three.



His growth has been one of the most compelling developments of the season — from 1. 1.6 points per game in limited minutes early on to 15. 5 points per game in February, Santos has emerged as a reliable two- way contributor.

This version of Golden State with Curry and Porzingis stand a chance

Perhaps most impressive is the Warriors’ sustained poise in Stephen Curry’ s absence. Their fortitude mirrors that of seasoned playoff teams, a trait that fueled comeback wins over both Phoenix and Memphis.



This is a group discovering its identity through adversity — and thriving because of it.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Adding Curry to this iteration of Golden State has led guys to buy into the ultimate goal, play swarming defense, hit open shots, and now add a luxury like Porzingis?



Things are getting very, very interesting in Golden State.