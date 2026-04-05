The Golden State Warriors face the Houston Rockets on Easter Sunday in a matchup that carries both playoff implications and emotional weight. The headline for tonight is the return of the one and only Stephen Curry, who has been cleared after missing 27 games with lingering knee soreness.



Prior to the injury, Curry was performing at an elite level, averaging 27 points while shooting 39% from three on 11.5 attempts per game.



His return instantly reshapes Golden State’s offensive identity, restoring one of the most dynamic engines in basketball history at a critical point in the season.

Curry and Porzingis two man game has immense potential

Curry’s reintegration will be the focal point offensively, particularly alongside Kristaps Porzingis.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Curry–Porzingis pick-and-roll presents a unique challenge: defenses must either trap Curry far beyond the arc or concede space to Porzingis as a rolling or popping threat.



This two-man action has the potential to stretch opposing teams defensive structure and create high-efficiency looks early in the shot clock capitalizing even more on how fast paced modern basketball has become.

Durant has yet to climb the mountain since leaving the Warriors

In regard to the visitors tonight, Kevin Durant leads a retooled Rockets squad and enters with clear motivation against his former team.



While Durant remains one of the most efficient scorers in the league, Golden State’s defensive strategy should center on limiting his on-ball opportunities and forcing others to initiate offense.

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

In their last meeting on March 5th, Reed Sheppard erupted for a career performance but the Warriors still won.



Expecting that consistency outside of Durant is far fetched and containing Durant while allowing the other third to beat you is the best recipe for a Warriors victory.

Contain Durant and force the others to score

For the Warriors, the keys to victory begin with defensive discipline— as previously stated —showing varied coverages on Durant and staying attached to shooters.

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Offensively, maintaining flow with Curry back will be crucial; over-reliance on isolation could stagnate what has recently been a balanced attack.



Additionally, controlling tempo will be vital. Houston thrives in transition, and limiting live-ball turnovers with disciplined execution will allow the Warriors to dictate the pacing.



The air is cleaner and the grass is greener

With the season series tied 1–1 and postseason positioning tightening, this game serves as both a litmus test and a potential statement.



If Curry finds rhythm quickly and the Warriors execute defensively, they have a clear path to regaining momentum at exactly the right time.