Warriors: Stephen Curry remarkable in Game 1 victory

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The NBA playoffs are underway, and the excitement is growing each day as Stephen Curry leads the Golden State Warriors in a first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets. In a remarkable playoff debut, Jimmy Butler contributed significantly with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals.



However, it was Curry’s impressive shot-making down the stretch that ultimately secured the win for the Warriors, who currently hold a 1-0 series lead after their 95-85 victory.

Tale of the tape

Curry scored 31 points on an efficient 12-of-19 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from three-point range. He also contributed six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 40 minutes of play.



Leading up to this matchup, there was a narrative suggesting that Amen Thompson’s defensive skills would be too much for the four-time champion, Curry, to handle. This perception stemmed from a regular-season game where Curry scored just three points on 1-of-10 shooting against the Houston Rockets.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The media used this performance as evidence to doubt Curry’s ability to dominate against a younger, more athletic defender like Thompson. At just 22 years old, Thompson has been touted as a defensive phenom, with many analysts considering him a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year.



The early April meeting between the Rockets and Warriors only intensified the narrative in Thompson’s favor, with suggestions that this could be one of the most challenging matchups of Curry’s career.

Warriors: Curry torches the Toyota Center

Curry scoring only three points was unusual, especially after a stretch of four games in six nights, which included victories over the Lakers, Grizzlies, and Nuggets. The misleading narrative surrounding Thompson’s abilities is just another chapter in a long series of intriguing storylines designed to build excitement for the upcoming playoff matchup.

Curry’s ability to navigate Houston’s defense with ease, making 11 consecutive field goals at one point, showcased his resilience and exceptional skill on the basketball court. This performance silenced his critics and reaffirmed his status as one of the best postseason performers in NBA history.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Curry’s excellence will drive the Warriors to victory. In Game 2, limiting turnovers and improving rebounding will exploit the Rockets and force them to play the Warriors’ style of basketball.



Targeting weaker defenders will be crucial for sustaining Curry’s level of play. While Thompson struggled to defend Curry in Game 1, it’s important to recognize that the Rockets will adjust significantly for Game 2.



Therefore, the Warriors should maintain their own defensive identity, as they were excellent in Game 1. Counteracting the Rockets’ physicality with composure will allow the Warriors’ experience to shine in high-pressure moments.