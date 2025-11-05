Following the Golden State Warriors’ hard-fought victory over the Phoenix Suns, head coach Steve Kerr announced that Stephen Curry will sit out the second leg of the team’s back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings.



Golden State has endured a grueling opening stretch, playing seven games in just 12 days, with eight of its next nine contests coming on the road.



By November 19th, the Warriors will have completed five back-to-backs — more than any other team in the league, as no other squad will surpass three in that span.

Rough schedule to open the season affecting the Warriors vets

This unprecedented start has clearly taken a toll on the Warriors’ veteran core. Regarding Curry’s status, Kerr stated, “He’s wiped out right now, so I don’t care what the doctors say — we’ve got to get him some rest.”



The explosive quickness Curry displayed to open the season has looked diminished recently, largely due to the demanding travel and condensed schedule.

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

While the Warriors aren’t complaining about the league’s scheduling, their focus remains on staying healthy through this early grind. The team knows things will ease up after Christmas, but getting there in good condition is the priority.



Sitting Curry against Sacramento is the right move to preserve his long-term healthLast season, Golden State and Sacramento split their season series, and with the Warriors’ bench stepping up impressively against Phoenix, Kerr will look to that same group to deliver once again in Curry’s absence.