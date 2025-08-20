Warriors on verge of adding two key rotation pieces

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of signing two crucial rotation players: veteran center Al Horford and guard Gary Payton II. This move comes as the team navigates a complex offseason marked by the unresolved contract situation of Jonathan Kuminga.



Reports indicate that both players have verbally committed to joining the Warriors, with Stephen Curry actively advocating for Payton’s return.



This signals a strategic effort to enhance the team’s championship prospects for the 2025-26 season.

Championship aspirations loom large for Golden State

At 39 years old, Horford brings a wealth of experience and versatility to the Warriors’ front court, addressing a significant need following Kevon Looney’s departure to the New Orleans Pelicans.



Horford, a five-time All-Star and the 2024 NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 60 games last season, shooting 36.3% from three-point range.



His ability to stretch the floor, provide smart defense, and efficiently pass from the post makes him an ideal fit for Steve Kerr’s motion offense. NBA insider Jake Weinbach reported that Horford has given a verbal commitment to the Warriors; however, the signing is pending due to salary cap constraints related to Kuminga’s restricted free agency.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Horford is expected to be the starting center for the Warriors. With a combined average age of 33.8, this starting lineup would be the oldest in NBA history.

Curry’s influence within the Warriors organization is undeniable, and his direct communication with Gary Payton II highlights the guard’s importance to the team. NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reported that Curry is pushing for a two-year deal to bring back Payton, a defensive standout who played a key bench role during the 2022 championship run.



Payton, 32, averaged 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 62 games last season, shooting an impressive 57.4% from the field. His relentless perimeter defense and speed in transition complement Curry’s offensive brilliance, providing valuable depth and balance in the backcourt.

Once the Kuminga deal is confirmed, the floodgates will open for the Warriors

Recent reports suggest that the standoff between Kuminga and the Warriors may soon reach a conclusion, paving the way for these potential signings and more.



According to NBA writer Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, Kuminga seems likely to receive a two-year, $45 million deal with a player option for the 2026-27 season. While Kuminga may desire a change of scenery, no team currently has the cap space to meet his demands.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Accepting this deal, playing for a year, and testing the market next offseason might be the best course of action for the young forward.

The Warriors are committed to keeping Curry’s championship window open, and these potential moves have validated that stance. Horford’s veteran presence and versatility fill the void left by Looney’s departure, while Payton’s rapport with the roster and Curry’s support position them both for vital roles in Golden State.



If successful, these signings could establish the Warriors as legitimate contenders, blending veteran astuteness with Curry’s unmatched star power.