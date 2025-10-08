Warriors newcomer excited to play with Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors emerged victorious in their first preseason game against the Lakers, with the veterans functioning like a well-oiled machine during their minutes on the court.



A pleasantly surprising performance came from Warriors’ newest addition, Al Horford, who recorded three blocks in just 14 minutes.



Horford’s basketball IQ and brilliance on both ends of the court were on full display, and a clear synergy was evident as he shared the floor with Stephen Curry.

Horford is among the anomalies in the league

Horford is 39 years old, but this raises questions about advancements in sports treatment and medicine.



Given the progress made in rehabilitating major injuries, it’s plausible that such advancements enable players to extend their careers into their 40s successfully in the NBA. Any loss of speed or quickness simply shifts focus to a higher basketball IQ, which makes it easier to slow the game down and anticipate opponents’ moves.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

This makes Horford a true force on the floor, thanks to his defense and ability to stretch the floor.



Warriors’ young big man Quinten Post even commented on Horford, saying, “He’s actually quite an aggressive player within being a good really good team player.”

Warriors will contend in the West

The Warriors haven’t had a stretch as skilled as Horford throughout Curry’s entire career. Horford and Curry will be a formidable duo and demonstrated a glimpse of what’s to come in their first preseason game.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Regarding playing with Curry, Horford said, “He does such a good job terrifying everyone in the league every time he moves. That’s something I’m going to really take advantage of.”



Horford averaged 5.2 three-point attempts per game in the 2023 season, shooting an impressive 44% from beyond the arc, and looks to maintain a similar trajectory this season, making the Warriors a serious threat in the West.