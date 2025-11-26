The Golden State Warriors have been without Jonathan Kuminga for seven games, fueling more speculation about the young forward’s status with the Warriors. Much misinformation has been reported in an effort to damage or sever the ties between the Warriors’ front office and Kuminga.



His intentions have been clear from the start: to recover from his knee tendinitis and return to play soon. He’s been seen with teammates at public events, and as long as he hasn’t lost the locker room, there isn’t much basis for criticism.



However, many fans and even analysts have expressed their displeasure in whatever way they see fit.

The “Anti-Kuminga” movement

There appears to be an “anti-Kuminga” sentiment among Warriors fans and on social media. This stems from this offseason, when Kuminga held out for over 60 days before agreeing to his current two-year, $48.5 million contract.



The reality is that knee tendinitis can be stubborn. Symptoms fluctuate, recovery can be slower than expected, and returning to basketball activities depends on more than just imaging tests — it requires functional testing as well.



The MRI came back clean, leading Head Coach Steve Kerr to say that, although frustrating, they would need to speak with Kuminga to assess his progress. This further puts Kuminga under scrutiny, inviting criticism from the media.

Almost every missed practice, cryptic quote, or coaching decision involving Kuminga has been spun as evidence that he’s the problem, rather than the situation itself. Kuminga was benched after a strong start to the season was disrupted by poor team performances, and Kerr decided to move him to the sixth man role.



This coincided with his injury, prompting conspiracy theories that the forward has given up on the Warriors. The coverage is telling: reporters and analysts are quick to highlight any updates on Kuminga, framing him as immature, evasive, or acting out — shifting from analysis to outright accusations.



Missing practices means he must be checked out; not speaking to certain media means he’s hiding the truth; being benched means he’s the sole issue. These accusations lack factual support but persist because they fit a preexisting narrative cultivated by critics.

The Warriors need Kuminga

Ultimately, the Warriors need Kuminga.



As Kerr himself said, regardless of what social media suggests, the team has been 4-3 during Kuminga’s absence and has lacked the youthful energy he provides every night.

His versatility, speed, athleticism, and developing skills are evident and positively impact the floor, alleviating some of the load from Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry.



The Warriors are gradually increasing Kuminga’s workload, progressing to 3-on-3 drills, and the plan is for him to scrimmage before tonight’s game against Houston — but he will not play.