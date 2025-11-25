When one thinks of professional athletes looking sublime well past 35, names like Tom Brady, David Ortiz, or LeBron James come to mind.



Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry is adding his name to the history books of stars who still have what it takes at 37 years old in his 17th season.



Curry is averaging 28.8 points per game, making him the seventh-leading scorer in the NBA. This is more than Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, and Victor Wembanyama, players in their physical prime, as Curry has extended his own prime to remain one of the league’s top players.

Curry is setting the standard once again

Following a victory over the Utah Jazz, Curry posted his third straight game with 30+ points, as defenses continue to bend to his will. During this three-game stretch, he has averaged 34.3 points per game on 54% shooting from the field and 45% from three.



The most impressive stat is that Curry has only shot seven free throws in these three games. In today’s game, the standard for ‘ethical hoops’ and scoring efficiency relies on simply getting buckets without depending on whistles.



Curry keeps commanding double-teams every possession, bending defenses in ways few in NBA history ever could. His off-ball movement remains relentless, his conditioning is elite, and his scoring efficiency is still among the league’s best.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

What makes this stretch even more impressive is that he’s no longer just thriving on youthful quickness — he’s dominating through basketball IQ, timing, shot creation, and veteran savvy.



Playing at this level means a playoff run is inevitable. The Warriors are better than their record indicates, and while the season is still long, navigating the toughest stretch unscathed was more important than the record itself.



The West is stacked, yet with Curry leading the team, alongside Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, no team wants to face the Warriors when it counts.

What will happen with the Curry brand?

This season has seen box office hysteria as Curry and his longtime sneaker partner Under Armour parted ways. Now a sneaker free agent with one of the biggest brands in the business, he’s been seen warming up in various shoes, fueling speculation about teaming up with brands like Nike, Adidas, or Reebok.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This has captivated NBA fans, making every Warriors game must-see TV — from his tunnel walk to pregame warmups and the shoes he wears on court.



For the first time since 2013, Curry played in an NBA game wearing Nike shoes, specifically the Nike Sabrina 3s, paying homage to New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu.

As long as Curry is playing, the Warriors are contenders

Curry’s game has evolved, but his impact on every aspect of professional basketball has only grown. With a lightning-quick release, overwhelming gravity, and a clutch factor that remains unscathed, his exuberance is contagious.

Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

It will always be a fact that as long as Stephen Curry is on the floor, the Golden State Warriors stand a chance.



In pursuit of his 5th championship, fans and analysts alike continue to marvel at one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.