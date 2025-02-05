Warriors land Heat star forward in blockbuster deal

Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Jimmy Butler sweepstakes are finally over, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a trade to acquire Butler from the Miami Heat in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick.

Jimmy Butler traded to Warriors in 5-team blockbuster

Butler is also subsequently signing a two-year, $121 million extension with the Warriors to remain with the franchise beyond this season. The Detroit Pistons also got involved in the deal, as they are acquiring Lindy Waters from the Warriors and Josh Richardson from the Heat to help complete the blockbuster trade.

NBA insider Chris Haynes added that five teams will be involved in the trade, as PJ Tucker will return to Miami and Anderson will be re-routed to the Toronto Raptors. Additionally, the Utah Jazz swooped in and acquired Schroder, completing one of the deepest trades in recent memory.

Butler’s months-long feud with Miami finally comes to an end with a trade that will pair him with a future Hall of Famer in Steph Curry. The Warriors were in desperate need of a second star, and after striking out on Kevin Durant, they got the next best available star in Butler.

Butler, 35, had been suspended by the Heat three times in the past month after repeated instances of conduct deemed detrimental to the team. His final stray came last week when he was told he would no longer be starting for Miami and subsequently left practice, to which the organization responded with an indefinite suspension.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Warriors now have an elite playoff duo

This season, he is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 25 games with the Heat. The Warriors now add a player that elevates his game during the postseason, which could make him and Curry one of the more feared duos in the Western Conference.

Golden State is looking to turn their season around after slipping in the standings. They currently sit at 10th in the West with a 25-24 record. Butler could make his Warriors debut on Thursday when they head to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers, who just recently acquired superstar Luka Doncic in a stunning blockbuster trade.