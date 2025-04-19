Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga’s future uncertain with Golden State

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

There has been considerable speculation regarding Jonathan Kuminga’s future with the Golden State Warriors. Now in his fourth year, the 22-year-old Kuminga has encountered challenges related to his role and performance expectations, which have resulted in him not playing in the last two key games.



Will he be included in the playoff rotation, or could this be his final year with the Warriors?

Contract dispute with the Warriors

Kuminga, drafted by the Warriors, is currently in the final year of his rookie deal and will soon become a restricted free agent. As a restricted free agent, the Warriors can either match any offer Kuminga receives or extend an offer directly to him.



In previous negotiations, Kuminga’s camp aimed for a maximum deal worth $224 million; however, the Warriors have been hesitant due to Kuminga’s inconsistent fit within the team.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Kuminga has the option to sign a qualifying offer for next season and then become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, but he would likely prefer a long-term extension. Financially, the challenges mainly revolve around avoiding luxury tax penalties associated with signing Kuminga to a max deal.



For the front office, it would be considered imprudent to make such a commitment if the Warriors are not in contention or if Kuminga is not a key contributor to the team’s success.

Tough fit with the starting five

With the addition of Jimmy Butler and an unfortunate injury, Kuminga has lost momentum in the strong case he was building before his ankle sprain.



Before his injury, Kuminga averaged 15 points and five rebounds on 46% shooting from the field in 25 minutes per game. Since returning, his numbers have dropped to 11.8 points and 4.2 rebounds on 42% shooting from the floor and just 17% from three-point range.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

His reduced role and decreased efficiency have been further compounded by lineup struggles involving Kuminga, Butler, and Draymond Green. Kuminga received back-to-back DNPs (Did Not Play) in crucial games against the Clippers and Grizzlies, as Steve Kerr focused on spacing and reintegrating Kuminga into the lineup.



This situation may impact the team’s performance since the roster has had to adjust to his absence. His defensive inconsistencies, lack of discipline, and poor shooting have made Kerr hesitant to utilize him during critical moments in games.



However, now that the playoffs are secured, there may be an opportunity to incorporate Kuminga as a potential X-Factor against the Rockets.

Positive signs from Kuminga

On December 5th, Kuminga scored 33 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a victory against the Houston Rockets, despite the absence of Curry and Draymond. Kuminga’s skillset relies heavily on his athleticism and aggressive play. Few defenders can keep up with him when he drives to the basket.



His ability to capitalize on fastbreak opportunities provides valuable versatility, adding a dynamic scoring threat alongside Curry, especially crucial in a playoff setting.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Earlier this season, Kuminga showcased his ability to finish through contact with back-to-back outings of 34 points against the Clippers and Suns. He also can guard multiple positions, which will be beneficial for the Golden State Warriors in their upcoming series against the Rockets.



Kuminga averages 21.3 points per game against Houston in his career, and his willingness to adapt and maintain team cohesion is essential as the Warriors strive for another championship.

Future with the Warriors

Kuminga brings elite athleticism and versatility on both sides of the ball. At just 22 years old, his potential to evolve into a key player off the bench and develop into a two-way star makes him a highly sought-after prospect.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Warriors have the option to offer him a maximum contract or negotiate a deal that exceeds market value. However, his limited playing time in high-stakes games, especially with the team winning, complicates his case for a maximum contract. Kuminga’s performance during these playoffs will be crucial in determining his future with the Warriors.



Concerns have arisen among fans and analysts regarding Steve Kerr’s lack of confidence in the young forward. As Curry put it, “If we’re going to win at the highest level, he has to be a part of it.”