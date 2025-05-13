Warriors head to Minnesota down 3-1 with season on the line

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-110 in Game 4 of their 2025 NBA Playoff Western Conference semifinals, leaving them in a 3-1 deficit as the series moves back to Minneapolis for a potential closeout Game 5.



The Warriors battled hard despite being without Stephen Curry, who is sidelined with a left hamstring strain sustained in Game 1. However, they could not overcome Minnesota’s strong third-quarter performance or the offensive power of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.

Golden State falls under pressure

The Warriors started strong in the first half, thanks in part to a notable performance from Jonathan Kuminga.



However, things fell apart in the third quarter. The Timberwolves, led by Edwards’ 30 points (hitting 6 of 11 from three-point range) and Randle’s 31 points, erupted for 39 points during that period.

Meanwhile, Golden State struggled, managing only 17 points—it’s their worst playoff quarter since 2016, according to ESPN. This +22 third-quarter margin for the Timberwolves (39-17) set a franchise playoff record and left the Warriors trailing by 20 points.

Golden State’s 15 turnovers and inability to keep up with Minnesota’s outside shooting were detrimental, and without Stephen Curry’s influence, the offense lacked its usual rhythm.

“Playoff Jimmy” absent in Game 4

After scoring an impressive 33 points in Game 3, Butler managed only 14 points in Game 4, falling short in the leadership and scoring departments that the Warriors desperately needed in the absence of Curry. His 9 field goal attempts were surprisingly low for a player of his caliber in a must-win game. In Game 3, he took 26 shots, attacking the rim relentlessly and drawing 9 free throw opportunities.



However, in Game 4, he attempted just 3 free throws, which starkly indicated his failure to drive and create contact against Minnesota’s defense. Although Kuminga’s 23 points were a bright spot, Butler’s reluctance to demand the ball in crucial moments, especially in the third quarter, where he took only four shots, allowed Minnesota to pull ahead.

While Kuminga’s breakout performance is a positive development, Butler’s low usage suggests he over-relied on his younger teammates to carry the load after his Game 3 heroics. His lack of aggressiveness, minimal free throw attempts, and defensive lapses were all too evident. He failed to rise to the occasion in what was a must-win game.



While Minnesota’s defense and the possibility of fatigue from Game 3, along with lingering injuries, played a role, Butler’s passivity and inability to take control were glaringly obvious. The Warriors needed “Playoff Jimmy” to counter players like Edwards and Randle, but he disappeared when it mattered most.

For Golden State to have any hope in Game 5, Butler must rediscover the fire he showed in Game 3 and attack the basket with 20 or more shots, or their season is likely to come to an end in Minneapolis.

Brandin Podziemski has been a major letdown for the Warriors this series

Brandin Podziemski, the Golden State Warriors’ second-year guard, has been a liability in the 2025 NBA Playoff Western Conference semifinals.



Once seen as a key part of the Warriors’ “two-timeline” strategy and a potential heir to their storied backcourt legacy, Podziemski has instead proven to be ineffective in high-pressure situations, undermining Golden State’s championship aspirations. His poor performance throughout the series, especially his meltdown in Game 4, highlights a player who struggles in crucial moments.

In four games against the Timberwolves, Podziemski’s stats reflect his inefficiency. He has recorded a shooting percentage of just 25.5% from the field and 17.5% from three-point range—numbers that are unacceptable for a guard who was once touted as a sharpshooter.

In Game 4, he struggled significantly, shooting 3-for-14 and failing to make any of his four attempts from beyond the arc, including missing all three open three-point opportunities he had. His reluctance to shoot effectively disrupts the Warriors’ offensive flow. During Game 4, he passed up two open three-point shots in the third quarter, opting to pass to Draymond Green instead.



In contrast, his regular-season performance showed promise, with averages of 17.2 points per game, 48.9% shooting from the field, and 49.0% from three-point range over his final 14 games. However, his collapse throughout this playoff series reveals that he is not the future of the Warriors and that trading him is essential to maximize the current window with stars like Curry, Draymond, and Butler.

Podziemski’s overall showing against the Timberwolves, culminating in a disastrous Game 4, has exposed him as a playoff liability who struggles with shooting, defense, and making crucial plays.



With the Warriors down 3-1 and without Curry, they cannot afford to keep a player who falters under pressure and disrupts their system. Trading Podziemski for a proven veteran or a solid big man is the only viable path forward to salvage the Curry era.

Can the Warriors force a Game 6?

The Warriors find themselves in a challenging situation, facing a 3-1 deficit—a hole they’ve managed to escape from before (as in 2016 against Oklahoma City), but that was when they had Curry.



Minnesota boasts a strong 9-3 playoff record on the road and has won three consecutive games, making them heavy favorites in Game 5 at the Target Center.

Golden State’s hopes rest on Kuminga’s continued growth, Green’s defensive skills, and the possibility of a miraculous return from Curry. Their only path to success lies in stealing Game 5 to force a Game 6 at home, but achieving this without Curry’s influence will be a significant challenge.

Meanwhile, Butler must bounce back from his disappointing 14-point performance, and the bench needs to outplay Minnesota’s reserves. The Warriors demonstrated their fighting spirit in the fourth quarter of Game 4, showing they aren’t out of it yet, but the odds are stacked against them.