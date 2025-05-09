Warriors head back to Golden State looking to bounce back with the series tied 1-1

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, falling 117-93 at the Target Center. With the series now tied 1-1, the Warriors remain in a strong position after stealing Game 1 on the road and securing home-court advantage for Games 3 and 4 in San Francisco.



Game 2 was not about desperation to win; instead, it was a tactical move by coach Kerr to test different lineups and gather data without Stephen Curry, who will be sidelined for at least two more games due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain. While this is a significant setback, this is also a championship-proven team that is using this series to sharpen its skills while relying on emerging stars like Jonathan Kuminga, who led the team with 18 points off the bench.

Coaching masterclass from Steve Kerr

After a hard-fought 99-88 victory in Game 1, where the Warriors smothered Minnesota with outstanding defense and key contributions from Buddy Hield (24 points) and Jimmy Butler (20 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists), Coach Kerr approached Game 2 with a strategic mindset.



Having already secured a win on the road, he used this game to explore his roster’s depth and test different player combinations. The result—a 24-point loss—was less about failing to compete and more about Kerr gathering information for the next phase of the series.

Minnesota’s stars, Julius Randle (24 points, 11 assists), Anthony Edwards (20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists), and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (20 points off the bench), took advantage of the situation.



However, the Warriors’ larger strategy remains clear: they are fine-tuning a machine that is already ahead in the series. This loss wasn’t a collapse; it was Kerr stress-testing his bench to see who could step up in the absence of Curry’s influence. Meanwhile, Kuminga’s performance off the bench was like a controlled explosion, demonstrating that he is ready for a larger role.

Kuminga answered the call for the Warriors

Kuminga was the dazzling centerpiece of Steve Kerr’s Game 2 laboratory, erupting for a team-high 18 points off the bench in a performance that radiated superstar potential. His scoring arsenal—explosive slashing drives, two clutch three-pointers, and thunderous transition buckets—sliced through Minnesota’s defense, leveraging his elite athleticism to spark a Curry-less Warriors squad.



Despite a 2-of-7 shooting night in the paint, reflecting occasional struggles against contact, Kuminga’s ability to challenge Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid cemented his value as a go-to option without Stephen Curry.

His usage rate likely surged, a testament to Kerr’s growing trust in him as a primary scorer. Defensively, Kuminga’s role in Kerr’s zone scheme was a mixed bag: his blazing speed and verticality disrupted Minnesota’s flow, but positional lapses allowed open looks for Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.



These are fixable flaws, and his relentless energy positions him for a breakout Game 3. Kuminga’s positive impact stood out, proving he’s a lineup anchor. The Butler-Kuminga-Green trio, despite spacing challenges, flashed dynamic potential in transition, a focal point for Kerr moving forward.

Game 3 will be one for the ages

Minnesota’s Game 2 victory was a wake-up call, but the Warriors’ Game 1 road steal and Kerr’s calculated patience keep them firmly in control. Kuminga, now a certified playoff catalyst, is the X-factor poised to tilt the series decisively in Golden State’s favor.

Analytically, Game 2’s offensive and defensive dips were intentional byproducts of Kerr’s lineup trials, not signs of frailty. Kuminga’s 18-point explosion, paired with his defensive upside, marks him as a cornerstone for this postseason and beyond.



The Warriors are a battle-tested juggernaut, their confidence unshaken, with Kerr’s strategic tinkering laying the groundwork for dominance. Minnesota may have claimed a battle, but with Kuminga’s ascent and Kerr’s chess-master approach, the Warriors are primed to win the war.