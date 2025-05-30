Warriors could target Mavericks’ veteran forward in trade market

The Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, are at a crucial stage in their championship window.



With Curry entering his 17th NBA season at age 37, the team faces pressure to make the most of his prime years while balancing the development of young talent and the need for experienced veterans ready for the playoffs.



The acquisition of Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline before the 2025 off-season has already indicated an aggressive “win-now” mentality. However, their second-round playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2025, in which Curry’s health was a concern, exposed weaknesses, particularly in the center and forward positions.

PJ Washington could be a perfect fit with the Warriors

PJ Washington, a 6’7” forward with a $46.5 million contract, is viewed as a potential target to address these issues.



The proposed trade would involve sending Moses Moody and future second-round picks to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Washington. This move aims to enhance the Warriors’ roster by adding versatility, shooting, and playoff experience.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Washington’s ability to play both forward positions fits well with the Warriors’ small-ball lineups. His size and defensive skills enable him to guard wings as well as some bigger players, alleviating the pressure on Draymond Green, who, at 35, has been overextended as an undersized center.

With a 36% shooting percentage from three-point range, Washington aligns well with the Warriors’ emphasis on spacing the floor, an essential aspect of their Curry-centric offense. His capability to make open shots generated by Curry’s presence would boost offensive efficiency.

Dubs want to maximize winning now

The Warriors’ front office is focused on maximizing Curry’s remaining prime years. Washington’s skill set—combining scoring, defense, and shooting—makes him an ideal option to enhance the team’s competitiveness without compromising long-term flexibility, as his contract runs through 2026.



His ability to switch defensively and guard multiple positions aligns perfectly with Steve Kerr’s system, which relies on versatility to counter modern NBA offenses. Washington’s presence could lessen the defensive load on Green, allowing Jonathan Kuminga to concentrate on offense.

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Acquiring Washington would be a strategic move for the Golden State Warriors, aimed at improving their championship odds around Stephen Curry. His versatility, shooting, and playoff experience address critical roster needs, particularly at the forward position, while his contract is manageable within the team’s financial constraints.



Trading Moses Moody and second-round picks is a calculated risk, sacrificing youth for immediate impact. However, the Warriors must consider potential chemistry challenges and the future costs of extending Washington against the urgent need to leverage Curry’s prime.



If executed successfully, this trade could position the Warriors for a deep playoff run in 2025-26, provided they also tackle their center position and maintain overall roster cohesion.