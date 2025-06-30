Warriors extend qualifying offer to young forward as his future with the franchise looms

The Golden State Warriors extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to Jonathan Kuminga, making the 22-year-old forward a restricted free agent (RFA).



This move, reported by Anthony Slater, ensures the Warriors can match any offer sheet Kuminga signs or explore sign-and-trade options, a critical decision as they navigate a pivotal offseason.

Kuminga was inconsistent for the Warriors this past season

Kuminga’s 2024-25 season showcased his potential, but a season marred by injuries and inconsistencies, he didn’t get going until it was too late.



Missing 31 games due to an ankle injury, it was his playoff performance—24.3 points on 55.4% shooting in the final four games against Minnesota—that highlighted his value in an extended role. So much so that the Warriors are interested in bringing him back, but on a more team-friendly deal than Kuminga anticipates.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Retaining him could mean a long-term deal starting at close to $30 million annually, potentially pushing them over the first apron and limiting roster flexibility. A hefty offer and a larger, more defined role on another franchise could force Golden State’s hand for a sign-and-trade to Kuminga’s preferred destination.



Warriors management and players have praised Kuminga’s growth, but financial constraints and fit issues with Steve Kerr’s system complicate matters.

Blockbuster trade in the works?

Sign-and-trade scenarios are gaining traction due to CBA rules, particularly the base-year compensation rule, which counts Kuminga’s outgoing salary at half his new deal’s value (e.g., $15 million for a $30 million contract). This limits trade returns but opens possibilities. Potential destinations include: the Chicago Bulls, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Sacramento Kings, as they all seem to be in the mix for a young potential cornerstone player in Kuminga.

Kuminga’s future hinges on whether the Warriors prioritize his upside or leverage his value for immediate roster upgrades. A sign-and-trade seems most likely as Kuminga’s frustration with his role makes reconciliation nearly unsalvageable.

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

He wants the chance to be a featured scorer/creator, and that ability for him in Golden State trails both Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. Kuminga’s talent is undeniable, and he has yet to hit his peak.



Staying on the Warriors likely means the franchise is his once Curry hangs them up, but one quality of Kuminga that’s been tested since his rookie year has been his patience.