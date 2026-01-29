The Golden State Warriors delivered an offensive showcase in their 140-124 victory over the Utah Jazz.



The Warriors blended pace, spacing, and unselfish execution into one of their most complete scoring performances of the season.



The win highlighted both established star power and emerging consistency from the supporting cast — a combination that will prove crucial down the stretch.

Moody has been on a remarkable stretch

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 27 points, controlling the tempo, setting the tone, and bending Utah’s defense at will with his off-ball movement and understated gravity.



Curry’s tremendous impact has a lot to do with how consistent Moses Moody has been as he continues to rise. Moody had 26 points on 60% shooting and cashed five threes as he extended his double-figure scoring streak to nine games.

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Moody is no longer just filling minutes; he’s maximizing touches, making quick decisions, and punishing defensive breakdowns as he consistently hits his wide-open looks.



His shot readiness and confidence have forced the defense to respect him, allowing more room for Curry to work. The microwave-like scorer Moody is; he needs to see a couple go in early, and the Warriors’ offensive game opens a whole new dimension, enhancing lineup flexibility.

Golden State’s game plan was flawless

Golden State’s offensive execution was elite. The Warriors launched 54 three-pointers and knocked down 23, directly attacking a Jazz defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in perimeter coverage.

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Shot-profile discipline matters, as most of the Warriors’ looks came from drive-and-kick actions and advantage swings, rather than forced isolation looks.



The phenomenal ball movement that’s been the Warriors’ identity for years took center stage, with 39 assists, and the offensive trust and rhythm look as good as it’s ever been.

Antetokounmpo headed to the Bay?

Even bigger-picture implications are forming around the franchise. Reports from Senior NBA insider Shams Charania indicate the Milwaukee Bucks are listening to offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Golden State is positioned as a credible suitor due to the mix of young talent and draft capital it can offer the Bucks. A move of such magnitude would represent an all-in swing to extend Curry’s championship window and keep the Warriors a force for nearly another decade.



Performances like this one against Utah show why the Warriors may believe they’re only one major piece away.