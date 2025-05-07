Warriors defeat Timberwolves in Game 1; Steph Curry leaves early with hamstring tightness

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

A masterclass in resilience, defensive skill, and overcoming adversity was showcased as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the NBA Conference Semifinals.



Stephen Curry scored 13 points in 13 minutes with an impressive 72% true shooting before leaving the game due to a left hamstring strain, setting the tone for the Warriors.



His exit added motivation for the team to secure the win. Buddy Hield had a huge night, and Jimmy Butler’s savvy play down the stretch ultimately helped clinch the victory on the road, putting the Warriors ahead 1-0 in the series.

Curry doubtful for Game 2

Curry delivered an impressive performance on both ends of the court before a noticeable limp forced him out of the game.



His early exit, which has been confirmed as day-to-day pending an MRI, casts doubt on the Warriors’ prospects, as he is widely regarded as their best player and offensive leader. However, Curry’s brief time on the court set the tone for Golden State’s game plan, and his absence energized the team, reinforcing their “next-man-up” mentality.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Moving forward, the best approach will be to maintain a strong defensive presence and control the boards, allowing Steph time to heal. When he returns, the focus will be on minimizing the risk of aggravating his hamstring injury.

Even with limited minutes, Curry’s presence is a psychological advantage for his opponents. His ability to stretch defenses simply by being on the court creates driving lanes for Butler and opens up three-point opportunities for Hield. The Warriors’ capacity to win without him speaks volumes about their depth and Butler’s seamless integration since the February trade. However, Curry’s uncertain status for Game 2—likely to miss, according to Kerr—looms large.



This adversity is just another chapter in the Warriors’ storied playoff run, where Curry’s leadership—on or off the court—fuels their defiance.

Buddy Hield silencing the critics

Hield emerged as an unlikely star in Game 1, leading the Warriors with 24 points on 5-for-8 shooting from three-point range, along with eight rebounds and a game-high +22 plus-minus in 39 minutes. After setting a record with nine three-pointers in Game 7 against Houston, Hield continued his impressive playoff performance, showing that he is more than just a spot-up shooter.

Hield has become the Warriors’ secret weapon, finally finding his groove in the playoffs after years of being underutilized. His performance in Game 1 served as a triumphant “I told you so” to those who doubted his fit alongside Curry.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

His explosive third quarter was reminiscent of Klay Thompson at his best, and his ability to step up in Curry’s absence highlights the championship-caliber depth of the Golden State roster.

With 14 three-pointers over two games, Hield joins elite players such as Curry, Thompson, Lillard, and Bane, solidifying his status as a postseason revelation.

Butler to the rescue

Butler delivered a standout “Playoff Jimmy” performance, coming close to a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds (seven offensive), eight assists, and two steals in 41 minutes of play.



His all-around brilliance served as the glue that kept the Golden State Warriors together after Stephen Curry’s departure, earning him a playful nod from Draymond Green, who remarked that he had gone “from Robin to Batman” with Curry sidelined.



Although Butler shot 7-for-20 (35%), which wasn’t his most efficient night, his ability to attack the paint and draw fouls (4-for-5 from the free-throw line) kept Minnesota’s defense on edge. His hustle on the boards disrupted Minnesota’s efforts to control the paint, even against the formidable Rudy Gobert.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Butler has become the Warriors’ X-factor, transforming the team from one overly dependent on Curry into a balanced two-way juggernaut. His gritty, well-rounded play invokes memories of Andre Iguodala’s Finals MVP run in 2015, but with an even higher offensive ceiling.



Additionally, his performance served as a pointed message to Minnesota’s fans, who still nurse resentment from his tumultuous 2017-18 stint with the Timberwolves, where he famously “punked” them in practice. By stepping into the Batman role—especially on the road, where the Warriors have won 30 of their last 31 playoff series—Butler proves to be the perfect complement to Curry and Green.

His postgame remark, “Steph is our best player,” was a humble acknowledgment, but Warriors fans recognize that Jimmy’s playoff swagger is crucial for stealing this series.

Dubs are ready for war in Game 2

Game 1 made a clear statement: the Golden State Warriors are a legitimate contender, even without Stephen Curry at full strength. Their defensive identity, developed since the trade for Jimmy Butler (making them the best in the league after the deadline), effectively suffocated the Minnesota Timberwolves’ offense.



The Timberwolves’ 0-for-16 start from three-point range and their 31-point first half were direct results of Golden State’s aggressive rotations and zone defense, which confused Anthony Edwards and forced him into taking low-percentage shots. Critics may argue that Minnesota’s poor shooting performance (39.5% from the field and 17.2% from three-point range) was an anomaly, especially considering their regular-season success, where they ranked fourth in three-point percentage.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards’ second-half resurgence, where he scored 22 points, indicates that he could bounce back in Game 2, particularly if Curry is still unable to play. The Warriors’ defensive strategy, led by Butler and Green, aims to disrupt one-dimensional stars like Edwards.



Their impressive regular-season record against Minnesota (3-1), with Curry and Hield performing exceptionally well, reinforces the belief that they are the superior team. Game 2 on Thursday will challenge their resilience.



Regardless, this outstanding performance in Game 1 has left Warriors fans optimistic that the dynasty’s final chapter is far from written.