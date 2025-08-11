Warriors could target Pistons’ young guard to add depth

As the Golden State Warriors gear up for the upcoming season, this chapter in Stephen Curry’s illustrious career stands out as potentially transformative. Fortifying the roster’s depth and enhancing the defensive backbone around Curry will be critical for a triumphant playoff journey—assuming the team can maintain its health.



Recent whispers in the trade winds suggest that the explosive young guard, Jaden Ivey, currently with the Detroit Pistons, might be on his way to Golden State, as the Pistons franchise has placed him on the trading block.



The 23-year-old former No. 5 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft could ignite the Warriors’ offense, providing the dynamic spark they desperately need to boost their championship chase for the 2025-26 season.

Ivey has immense potential

Standing at an athletic 6’4″, Ivey dazzled fans with his offensive skills during the 2024-25 season until a fractured fibula sidelined him on January 1. In the 30 games before his injury, he lit up the scoreboard with an average of 17.6 points, alongside 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists, showcasing an impressive shooting percentage of 40.9% from beyond the arc—a career-best.

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

His explosive athleticism, ability to attack the rim with ferocity, and newly refined perimeter shooting make him the ideal complement to Curry’s game. With Ivey’s breathtaking bursts of speed and ability to finish above the rim, the pressure on Curry—who remains the gravitational force of the Warriors’ offense at 37 years old—could be significantly alleviated.



The harmonious pairing of Ivey’s youthful energy and scoring prowess alongside Curry’s prolific presence could create a more diverse offensive attack, adeptly addressing Golden State’s struggles with consistent perimeter scoring, especially during the stretches when Curry is off the floor.

Warriors’ Two-timeline approach

Considering Ivey’s high potential, it’s surprising he finds himself on the trade block.



Following his injury, ClutchPoints’ RB Hayek has reported that “Despite his talent, Ivey is one of the major Pistons trade candidates because the team has learned how to play without him.”

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

One intriguing trade scenario involves sending Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski to Detroit in exchange for Ivey. While there’s an inherent gamble given Ivey’s recent recovery, his lofty ceiling as a scorer makes the risk worthwhile.



Bringing Ivey to the Bay Area could dramatically reshape the Warriors’ future. His youthful exuberance aligns well with a post-Curry era, allowing the front office to strategically build around this emerging talent while also addressing the immediate goal of securing wins in the present.