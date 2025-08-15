Warriors are in the midst of a nightmare offseason

The Golden State Warriors have had one of the most uneventful offseasons during Stephen Curry’s tenure with the team.



While this lack of movement might be acceptable in earlier years, heading into year 17, the front office has shown a concerning lack of urgency to improve the roster as the league becomes more competitive. The ongoing situation with Jonathan Kuminga has shed light on the shortcomings of the Warriors’ front office.



Their failure to act decisively during the final years of Curry’s prime can be seen as egregious, leaving the Warriors in a state of disarray this offseason.

The Warriors are stuck in the Jonathan Kuminga Saga

There is currently a frustrating stalemate between Kuminga and the Warriors’ management regarding his future with the franchise. Kuminga has repeatedly expressed his desire not to return to Golden State, but as a restricted free agent, his situation is complicated.



He is seeking a deal close to $30 million per year and a more significant offensive role, but he feels he cannot achieve that while playing behind Curry and Jimmy Butler. Head Coach Steve Kerr still believes in Kuminga’s potential but has pointed out that there are areas in which he needs to improve, particularly in terms of being a better team player and committing to defense.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

His inconsistent shooting and lack of defensive commitment were significant reasons for his limited minutes during the playoffs, especially after Curry’s injury. The Warriors’ only leverage lies in their ability to match any offer for Kuminga.



However, considering his apparent desire to leave, offering him a max contract would be unwise if he is not given the necessary minutes and opportunities to develop his game. Given Curry’s current performance, it may be 2-3 years before a new franchise player emerges in Golden State.

Roster up in the air

Reports indicate that several verbal agreements are in place for the Warriors to sign players once the Kuminga situation is resolved.



Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II are all expected to join the team, but salary cap constraints related to second apron regulations are dependent on Kuminga’s status, as his potential contract or trade could impact the team’s financial flexibility.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with this unexpected process, especially as other top teams in the league continue to improve. Victor Wembanyama is entering his third year, the Houston Rockets have signed Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City is the reigning champion, and the Denver Nuggets have retooled around Nikola Jokic.

The two-timeline approach adopted by the Warriors has long been seen as a disservice to their Hall of Fame point guard. Even after winning the championship in 2022, the front office chose to build a bridge to the post-Curry era instead of fully committing to winning now.

Warriors need roster upgrades

Acquiring Jimmy Butler was a significant achievement that resulted in great success, as the Warriors finished the season 23-7, securing the seventh seed and defeating the second-seeded Houston Rockets. That series was one of the most physically demanding the Warriors have faced during Curry’s time.



However, injuries to Butler and a hamstring pull suffered by Curry in Game 1 of the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves emphasized the team’s lack of versatility.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Warriors did not win another game without Curry after his injury against Minnesota in Game 1.



Rather than making the necessary moves to remain competitive in a stacked Western Conference, the Warriors find themselves at the mercy of a 22-year-old player who can afford to wait for what he wants.

All roads lead to Kuminga

Relying on Butler and Curry is promising; their chemistry is impressive, and they enjoy playing together. However, at 35 and 37 years old, respectively, they are considered elder statesmen in the NBA.

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Acquiring a high-IQ ball handler and a volume scorer should have been a priority for the Warriors this offseason. Now, the best course of action may be to secure a strong return in a Kuminga trade.

All options lead to and revolve around Kuminga. Unfortunately, this has not made him a fan favorite, and the blame lies primarily with the Warriors. The mismanagement from the front office and coaching staff in addressing this issue has put what should have been a championship-caliber season into serious doubt regarding the team’s future.