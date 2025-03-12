Warriors amped for the return of their rising star

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

There is much anticipation surrounding the impending return of Golden State Warriors fourth-year sensation Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga has been sidelined with an ankle sprain, which many speculate is more severe than previously reported.

Before his injury, Kuminga was hitting his stride, averaging 23.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 54% from the field and 50% from three-point range.

Warriors are on a big winning streak

The Golden State Warriors are currently on another level, winning 12 of their last 14 games and riding a 10-game winning streak.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This is partly due to the addition of Jimmy Butler, which has revitalized the organization. Kuminga’s return will significantly elevate the team’s performance, with noticeable improvements expected across the board, especially during minutes when Steph Curry is on the bench.

The Warriors have surged into a top-six seed and aim to maintain this position, avoiding the play-in tournament and feeling confident against any inexperienced team they might face in the playoffs.

The X-Factor of Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga, who is only 22 years old, is already an NBA champion from the 2022 Championship Team. This time, he will take on a more central role and can even be a key x-factor alongside Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

He poses a significant scoring threat for Jimmy and serves as a forward for Butler to help develop his defensive skills. Kuminga excels at defending the perimeter, but his lack of discipline can lead to points given up on the defensive end.

With both Butler and Draymond Green sharing the floor with the young star, Kuminga is expected to elevate his perimeter defense and better utilize the mismatches he creates in fast-break situations.

Dubs looking geared up for the playoffs

Kuminga was finally playing at his best, getting more minutes and a higher usage rate per game. The Warriors are excited for his return on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings.

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

He has missed 31 games as the medical staff ensured that there would be no lingering concerns or limitations for such a dynamic player. Jimmy Butler expressed his eagerness to integrate Kuminga into the team, stating, “My job is to make it even easier for him. So, come on back and help us get some dubs.”

With less than 20 games left in the season, Kuminga’s return is aimed at preparing him for the playoffs. The Warriors have a relatively light schedule for the remainder of the season, allowing them to get Kuminga valuable playing time before the playoffs. A fresh JK on this revamped Warriors team spells doom for the NBA.