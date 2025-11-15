After dropping 46 points on Wednesday night to lead the Golden State Warriors to victory, Stephen Curry followed up with an even more historic performance.



The greatest point guard of all-time scored 49 points, including nine three-pointers, on an incredible 61.5% shooting from the field to propel the Warriors to a 109-108 win.



Such back-to-back performances at this stage of Curry’s career are masterful; at 37 years old, Curry is undoubtedly a clear first option with the ability to dominate at the highest level.



A heroic effort, combined with calculated defense, fueled the Warriors tonight as they returned to winning ways.

Curry makes history yet again

In two games against the Spurs this week, Curry has tallied 95 points and made 14 three-pointers on shooting splits of 56/42/95, tying Michael Jordan for the most 40-point games after turning 30. These are Curry’s first back-to-back 40-point games since 2022, but this time felt less like a solo show and more like an incredible team effort down the stretch, highlighted by Curry.

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

His gravity created late-game open looks, which Jimmy Butler and Gary Payton II capitalized on to secure the victory for Golden State.



Ultimately, it was Curry at the free throw line with the game on the line that sealed the win for the Warriors, who are now undefeated against the Spurs this season.

Draymond is the heart and soul of the Warriors’ defense

Victor Wembanyama may be the future, but Draymond Green made it clear his time will have to wait. His positioning, switching, and help defense were decisive in neutralizing Wembanyama’s scoring opportunities, along with timely boxing out to reduce second-chance looks.



These micro-advantages swung several late possessions in the Warriors’ favor and ultimately clinched the game down the stretch. When De’Aaron Fox went for the game-winner, it was Green boxing out Wembanyama in the clutch, preventing an easy rebound.

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

When it was time to pull Wembanyama out of the paint, the two-man action between Green and Curry manipulated the big man, opening up an easy look at the rim.



This was a vintage Green performance in these two games, likely boosting his confidence further as one of the best defenders in the league.

The Warriors are remembering who they really are

This game showcased the Warriors’ resilience and championship resolve.

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

That loss to OKC last week might have ‘poked the bear’ in a sense, as the Warriors now look like night and day with their high-level execution and composure down the stretch.



This win proves Golden State still has what it takes—a superstar capable of carrying the offense while still leveraging the defensive intensity needed to compete at the top.