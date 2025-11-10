The Golden State Warriors achieved a commanding victory at home, dismantling the Pacers 114-83.



With Stephen Curry sidelined, Jimmy Butler set the tone for Golden State, while rookie sensation Will Richard proved to be the team’s X-Factor down the stretch.



Their defense-driven effort showcased the Warriors’ depth and discipline.



Butler is now etched in Warriors history

Butler made it clear he was not losing to the Pacers again. As the engine of the night, he finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Beyond the stats, he set the tone for the Warriors on both ends, exploiting the Pacers’ lack of discipline. His mismatch exploitation and intensity in the third quarter fueled a 49-16 run to close the game.



Butler is now the fastest player in Warriors history to record 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 200 assists, sitting with a 73% win percentage (29-11) since joining the Dubs.

Warriors rookie may be the next man up

Much can be said about Warriors rookie Will Richard. Picked 56th in this summer’s NBA draft, he plays like he’s been in the league for two seasons already.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The rookie continued his impressive stretch with 15 points against the Pacers. As his confidence grows, so do his poise and reliability. His off-ball decision-making is impeccable, and he can hold his own defensively.



Richard checks all the boxes of a complete player, and his ability to fill every role asked of him has earned high praise from fans, coaches, and teammates alike.

Defensive masterclass to gain confidence

The team veterans’ criticism of Golden State’s poor defense did not fall on deaf ears.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Pacers, despite missing key players, were still scrappy and made the game competitive in the first half, but couldn’t sustain against the Warriors’ suffocating defense.



The Pacers shot 34% from the field and 28% from three. This performance is a promising development for Golden State; now it’s about maintaining consistency.

Golden State preparing for daunting schedule

A hectic road trip awaits the Warriors. Six games in nine days across five cities, including two back-to-backs.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

It’s a daunting task but one that will set the tone for the rest of the season. As long as they handle their business, the team’s confidence will soar.



Their first away game of the trip will be against the reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Curry returning for the Warriors.