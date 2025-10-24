Takeaways from Warriors victory over Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Denver Nuggets in their home opener, led by the greatness of Stephen Curry.



What began as a back-and-forth heavyweight stand-off—marked by Aaron Gordon setting a new career high—evolved into a testament to Curry’s ageless brilliance.



The Warriors are now 2-0 and proving early that they can weather the storms in a stacked Western Conference.

Discipline and defense from Golden State

After coughing up 18 turnovers against the Lakers, the Warriors buckled down with only eight turnovers versus the Nuggets. The Warriors showed tremendous discipline and were able to convert 13 Nuggets turnovers into 16 points, while also securing three more steals and offensive rebounds.

When it comes to playing the Nuggets and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the margin for error is much slimmer.



Winning the games within the game is how a team defeats the Nuggets, and the will of the Warriors was stronger on this night.

Sustaining a winning mentality

The Warriors had seven players in double figures, each contributing to winning basketball.



Head coach Steve Kerr closed with what’s being touted as the ‘jumbo lineup’ of Curry, Butler, Kuminga, Green, and Horford. Kerr said this lineup never even played together in practice, but was recommended by assistant coaches as the best for the job—and it was.



Standout players on this occasion included the always remarkable Butler, who scored 21 points, adding five rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Green scored 13 points, with eight rebounds and eight assists, showcasing lockdown defense. Rookie Will Richard has proved that under coach Kerr, if you play well with Curry and the vets, you will earn playing time.



The rookie shined, playing 17 minutes and compiling a modest six points, five rebounds, and three assists, but there’s no fear from Richard.



The former NCAA national champion hit a three in transition in the fourth quarter that helped fuel a comeback for Golden State.

Curry is still one of the best to do it

Curry doesn’t just play basketball; he bends it to his will.



After a quiet first half, the two-time MVP erupted for 35 points in the second half and overtime, including 16 straight points for Golden State. A clutch 34-footer from Curry forced OT and shifted the momentum irreversibly.

Curry finished with 42 points, six rebounds, and seven assists on an incredible 73.6 true shooting percentage, outdueling Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.



Curry is now the oldest point guard in NBA history to score 40+ points in a game, showing he’s still one of the league’s best at 37.

Starting the season strong

This wasn’t just a win; it was a blueprint.



Golden State overcame a 9-point halftime deficit, a 50-point barrage from Gordon, and a late Nuggets surge, all while flashing the defensive resolve and ball-sharing that defined their dynasty years.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

This win is the first leg of a back-to-back as Golden State faces the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.



This will be the Blazers’ first game since their former head coach, Chauncey Billups, was arrested early Thursday morning.