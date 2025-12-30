When the Golden State Warriors visited the Barclays Center, call it a home game, as MVP chants for Stephen Curry rang out once again.



The chants are now a tradition, as he led the Warriors to a triumphant 120-107 victory over the Nets. The win provided much-needed momentum and confidence, and it marked a historic milestone for franchise cornerstone Curry.

Curry climbs the all time scoring list

Curry led the way, per usual, with 27 points and five assists, moving past Kevin Garnett to become 21st on the all-time scoring list.



At this rate, he could finish the season at 14th all-time. This level of play at his age has added to his resume as an all-time great, and his greatness was on full display in Brooklyn.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Curry didn’t force the issue, taking only 15 shots in this contest. A methodical approach forced Brooklyn to overcommit to him, and that’s when the gravity he exploits can become dangerous.



A late 15-5 run took the Nets by storm, and Golden State never took their foot off the gas again.

Warriors win the games within the game

The most encouraging sign from this contest was the Warriors winning the possession battle. They committed fewer turnovers and dominated the glass while moving the ball with fluidity.



Even more impressive was how they did so in the non-Curry minutes. Curry stated in the postgame, “It’s what we needed to do and we did it. Everybody contributed.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Warriors were locked in during the second half of a back-to-back, playing with assertiveness on the defensive end.



They closed out with discipline and brilliant communication, leading the Nets into taking tough looks late in the shot clock.

Golden State’s upcoming home stand may be the turning point of this season

The Warriors just have to string nights like this together. Currently, Golden State is top five in steals per game and has the most threes made in the league.



They have a tendency to take their foot off the gas one night, then go all out and play near-perfect the next.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But to be considered a contender, the two-way dominance they showed against the Nets must be sustainable.



The Warriors play 10 of their next 12 games at home, and this win in Brooklyn may be the catalyst for one of the best stretches of basketball the Warriors will play this season.