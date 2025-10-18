Takeaways from the Warriors final preseason game vs. Clippers

With the regular season beginning on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors wrapped up their preseason exhibitions against the Los Angeles Clippers.



Stephen Curry appears to be in midseason form, and rookie Will Richard continues to impress.



However, minor injuries to Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga seem to be bothering the Warriors, but with proper caution, both are expected to play on opening night. The Clippers won this game 106-103.

Curry may have a right-hand man in this rookie

This preseason, Curry averaged 30.3 points and 6.2 assists on 68.4% TS, showing dedication to improving this offseason. He played 30 minutes against the Clippers as he prepares for opening night. Regarding his minutes, “I feel as good as I can. Take advantage of the offseason; we had a really good camp overall.”

Rookie Will Richard has proven to be a great find for the Warriors, starting twice this preseason. Against the Clippers, eight of his 13 points came in the fourth quarter, including a dazzling reverse layup and two deep threes that helped keep the Warriors competitive.

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It’s still early, but Richard’s signs indicate there’s no moment too bright for him, and he plays his role with urgency.



He said in the post-game, “for me knowing this is a veteran team, I had to catch up quick ‘cause they’re not going to wait on you.”

Warriors must be better with careless turnovers

Alarms should sound for what’s been displayed by Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski this preseason, as both have combined for 28 turnovers. While it’s preseason, iron sharpens iron, and the lack of mental discipline from primary playmakers outside Curry could be a problem on opening night.



Green, an NBA champion, is capable of turning engagement on and off, as we’ve seen repeatedly. But Podziemski, aside from his performance against the Lakers in a loss, has looked subpar. Given his self-perception as the future face of the franchise, he’ll be held to high standards.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Head coach Steve Kerr commented on the turnovers, “Some of it is just careless play and lack of fundamentals. One hand passes off the dribble when two hands are available… But I think Jimmy [Butler] solves a lot of that.”



On opening night, both players must improve and perform at their best to secure a win.

Let the season begin

Kerr said he expects Kuminga and Butler to practice on Sunday and Monday, then be ready for the opener in Los Angeles. The mission remains the same: the Warriors are aiming for another NBA championship.



With Curry and Butler sharing the floor, the Warriors finished 22-5 last season and hope to build on that with an even stronger roster.