The Golden State Warriors snapped their road losing streak in commanding fashion, taking down the San Antonio Spurs behind a vintage masterpiece from Stephen Curry and a resurgent performance from Jimmy Butler.



This was the kind of statement win that could redefine the tone of the Warriors’ season and awaken that championship drive built on effort, discipline, and cohesiveness.

Curry is still the greatest show in basketball

Curry was nothing short of sensational. Erupting for 46 points on an astonishing 71.8% true shooting, it was just another history-making night for the greatest point guard of all time.



In addition to setting records for the most 20-point quarters in NBA history and the most 40-point games on 70% true shooting, he has become the oldest point guard ever to have multiple 40-point games in a season.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Head coach Steve Kerr did not hold back in showing his appreciation for everything Steph has meant to the Warriors: “He’s our Tim Duncan. He’s the sun in our solar system, and he’s just such an incredible player and teammate.”



The level Steph is playing at his age as a first option has never been seen before in NBA history. His quickness, precision, ability to pull up, and drive off the dribble are all as quick, if not quicker, than they’ve looked since his championship season in 2022.



Marvel at one of, if not the greatest, shows the game has ever seen.

Butler played the Robin role to perfection

Butler complemented Curry perfectly, adding 28 points with an all-around performance that embodied veteran composure. A phenomenal game from Butler as the Spurs allow one of the highest percentages from beyond the arc.



The Warriors were locked in, and Butler hit five threes while also contributing six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

This is the aggression that is required from Butler every night: 10-15 shot attempts, getting to the line, mucking up the defense, and keeping them uncomfortable.



It’s imperative for Butler to consistently play this way to give Golden State a fighting chance every night, regardless of the opposition.

Warriors’ new starting five is looking to steamroll the competition

Coach Kerr implemented a new starting five for the Warriors, adding Will Richard and Moses Moody to a lineup of Curry, Butler, and Green, which added spacing and, as Butler put it, a cast of guys who know who and where to get the ball to.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Moody added 19 points and really kept the Warriors afloat in the first half, going 4/6 from beyond the arc.



This lineup will be the same on Friday night for the rematch against San Antonio, and Golden State looks to continue its momentum dominantly.