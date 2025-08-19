Rumored trade sends Warriors young forward to the Chicago Bulls

This offseason, the situation with the Golden State Warriors can be described in one word: unprecedented.



The Warriors are the only team that hasn’t made any roster adjustments this offseason, primarily due to a stalemate in contract negotiations with young forward Jonathan Kuminga. It’s still unclear whether they will reach an agreement on a new deal or decide to trade the promising player.

Mock trade sees Warriors land athletic Pacers power forward

Meanwhile, rumors about potential trades for Golden State are intensifying. One notable rumor involves a three-team trade among the Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, and Indiana Pacers.



This hypothetical deal aims to fulfill the roster needs of all three franchises, with Kuminga’s discontent in Golden State acting as the catalyst for the trade.



Sports Illustrated’s Mark Morales-Smith encapsulated the situation perfectly, stating, “Things have become problematic between the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga. It would be a shock if they haven’t traded him by the time the NBA season tips off in October.”

Trade details :

Warriors receive: F-Obi Toppin, FRP

Pacers receive: C-Nikola Vucevic, SRP

Bulls receive: F-Jonathan Kuminga, G – Moses Moody, F- Jarace Walker

How each team benefits

For the Warriors, trading Jonathan Kuminga, a former No. 7 overall pick, resolves ongoing tensions regarding his role on the team. Kuminga has been averaging 15.3 points per game in the 2024-25 regular season and is seeking a primary scoring position.



The Warriors, aiming to maximize Stephen Curry’s championship window, would acquire Obi Toppin, a versatile forward coming off an NBA Finals appearance, who is better suited for a supporting role alongside Curry and Jimmy Butler. Toppin’s ability to space the floor and thrive in a secondary role could complement Golden State’s fast-paced, motion-based offense.



Additionally, the extra first-round pick provides future flexibility, allowing the Warriors to either draft young talent or use it in future trades.

The Bulls, currently in a rebuild, would gain Kuminga, a potential franchise cornerstone who believes he can develop into a primary scorer. At 22 years old, Kuminga’s athleticism and scoring ability make him an ideal fit for a Bulls roster looking to get younger and more dynamic.



Moses Moody and Jarace Walker would further bolster Chicago’s youth movement, with Moody getting better with his experience playing in a developed system, plus his defensive upside, and Walker providing a spark, adding depth and versatility. Shedding Nikola Vucevic’s contract also grants financial flexibility, aligning with the Bulls’ long-term rebuilding strategy.

The Pacers, after losing Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks, address their need for a reliable center by acquiring Vucevic. Although he is older, Vucevic’s immediate production in the paint fills a critical void.



Vucevic has averaged a double-double in his last eight seasons, which is a remarkable benchmark. He could thrive as a pick-and-pop option, indicating the Pacers’ intent to remain competitive with young guys like Andrew Nembhard, Benedict Mathurin, and Aaron Nesmith leading the way rather than enter a full rebuild.

A trade where all sides win

While it’s commonly believed that most trades are not necessarily balanced, this proposed trade may be one of the most well-rounded options for all teams involved. Although we have yet to see Kuminga in a primary option role, the playoffs serve as a solid sample of his abilities when given consistent playing time.

He averaged 20.8 points per game on shooting splits of 54/42/74% in the second round of the playoffs, demonstrating his capability in a more challenging and physical environment.

With Kuminga’s future in Golden State remaining uncertain, it is only a matter of time before news emerges about his potential next steps.