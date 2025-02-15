Preview of NBA All-Star Weekend 2025

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As the NBA gears up for a final push towards the end of the season, teams are taking a week off from basketball activities in preparation for the All-Star Game this Sunday night. This year’s All-Star weekend will take place in San Francisco, California, home of the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry recently sat down with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to discuss a potential change to this Sunday’s game, adding an incentive to deliver an exciting experience for fans.

New and improved All-Star format

Credit: Reuters via Imagn Images

This year’s game will feature three teams, each drafted by the incredible hosts of “Inside the NBA.” Teams Shaq, Chuck, and Kenny have finalized their rosters, while the fourth team will be the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge.

Chris Mullin’s Rising Stars team clinched victory on Friday night, led by Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs and Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz. They will face off against “Shaq’s OGs,” which includes Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James. This mini-tournament featuring four teams will have a target score of 40 points before advancing to the championship game.

The dunk contest and three-point contest feature exciting group of players

The reputation of All-Star Weekend has been underwhelming for quite some time. However, the Dunk Contest on Saturday night aims to provide a spark leading up to All-Star Sunday night. Matas Buzelis, Andre Jackson Jr., Mac McClung, and Stephon Castle will strive to impress the audience and shift some of the attention away from the event’s main highlight, the three-point contest.

As Damian Lillard aims for his record-tying third consecutive 3-point contest title, the competition is filled with renowned sharpshooters and some of the league’s top players. Notable participants include Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Buddy Hield, and Cam Johnson, among others. This league is all about shooting, and the contest features skilled long-range snipers eager to dethrone ‘Dame Dolla’.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A weekend filled with excitement and potential upsets is upon us. This might be the last time we see LeBron James playing at this level, averaging 24 points and nine assists per game, just ahead of All-Star Weekend.

Meanwhile, the younger generation is making a name for itself, led by the remarkable Victor Wembanyama. Stephen Curry and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver have discussed ways to enhance the product this weekend, which will help promote the NBA brand as a whole. As All-Star Weekend unfolds, we can anticipate a much more competitive atmosphere this season.