Preview of Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets in their home opener during the continuation of NBA premiere week.



The Nuggets made some solid additions, bringing back Bruce Brown, while adding Tim Hardaway Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, and Cameron Johnson as they aim to maximize the prime years of Nikola Jokic.



Golden State, coming off an opening night victory over the Lakers, looks to keep this momentum going by bringing intensity and stellar defense against a Nuggets team that has yet to play a regular-season game.

Warriors have to respect Jokic

The biggest challenge for the Warriors will be containing Nikola Jokic. They are only 1-8 in their last nine games against the Nuggets, and Jokic has averaged 31.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 9.4 assists in his last ten matchups versus the Warriors.



Doubling Jokic and relying on his teammates to beat the defense could be a good strategy, but the Nuggets have a rotation of high-IQ, fundamentally sound players.

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Making Jokic work on defense might be the best path to victory. Their most recent matchup last season resulted in a Warriors victory, where small details made the difference.



The Warriors out-rebounded the Nuggets, scored more fast break points, and scored more in the paint. While these advantages were minor, they contributed to a win highlighted by Stephen Curry’s 36-point performance.

Golden State may be Denver’s antidote

Curry also has more help this season.



With a settled-in Jimmy Butler, a more secure Jonathan Kuminga, and the addition of former NBA champion Al Horford, the Warriors looked like contenders on opening night, favored at -130 according to FanDuel for this home opener.

Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Draymond Green and Horford will be tasked with guarding Jokic, while matchups involving Butler and Kuminga aren’t the best self-creators outside of Jamal Murray, who can be countered by what Kuminga provides offensively as an X-Factor for Golden State.

Final Score Prediction: Warriors 125, Nuggets 116