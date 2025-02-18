NBA insider says Grizzlies could trade Ja Morant this offseason

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

After the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a stunning blockbuster deal to acquire Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, it became clear that no player is truly considered untouchable in the NBA. Since then, the possibility of virtually any star player being moved has been very real and has some merit to it.

NBA insider doesn’t rule out Ja Morant trade in the offseason

Another player who is still with their current team could shockingly be dealt in the offseason, according to one NBA insider. Howard Beck of The Ringer said he spoke to a league executive who thinks Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant could be dealt in the offseason.

“I’m constantly checking in with executives around trade deadline about like, okay, what we saw, what we didn’t see, what’s next, and in this league, you are always, always, always on the lookout for who’s the next wave of stars that are going to get dealt, right?” Beck said. “And somebody out of the blue said, keep an eye on Ja [Morant] this summer. I’m just saying it’s one of those things I’m just kind of keeping an eye on if they were to flame out early.”

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Morant, 25, has been with the Grizzlies since being taken second overall by them in the 2019 draft. When he is on the floor, he is one of the top players in his position in the NBA, flashing an unreal combination of speed, athleticism, and playmaking.

This season, he has played in 32 games and is averaging 20.7 points and 7.4 assists as he has helped Memphis return to competitiveness. The Grizzlies currently have a 36-18 record and are second in the Western Conference and they look like true playoff contenders and can win an NBA title.

The Grizzlies could move Morant if they feel it is necessary

However, Morant has been more of a second fiddle to All-Star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. this season, and the change in power could result in a different mindset for Memphis’ feelings about Morant’s future with them.

Moving Morant may sound egregious given that he is their franchise player and is only 25-years-old, but if Memphis feels that they need a different look to make a deep playoff run, nothing can be ruled out. Morant has been less available than they would like in recent years, as he only played nine games last season after serving a 25-game suspension given by the NBA for gun possession and then suffering a torn labrum in his should not too long after his return.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Teams are more eager to make moves that they feel propel them to better odds at winning a title, and the Grizzlies may pull the trigger and move Morant in a bigger deal for a superstar like Kevin Durant if they think it is necessary. The Grizzlies were one of the teams that was heavily in the mix for Durant and Jimmy Butler III during the trade deadline, but they walked away with neither player.

However, given his age and his fit on the Grizzlies, it is highly unlikely that he would be dealt elsewhere anytime soon, and it might be a decision that they would regret when looking at it from a long-term scope. Ultimately, time will tell if Morant suddenly gets put on the trade block this summer.