NBA Hall of Famer and two-time MVP weighs in on inspiring young players and future legends 

NBA legend Steve Nash recently appeared on FlashCore’s flagship Czech podcast, ‘Livesport Daily,’ where he discussed the current state of the NBA in light of the biggest trade in history.

He also shared his pick for the league MVP, reflected on his influence on the game, and touched on several other topics. Nash is a two-time MVP, an eight-time All-Star, a seven-time All-NBA selection, and a member of the NBA’s top 75 players.

Nash is not sold on the Lakers as a contender yet

In discussing the Doncic trade, Nash highlighted the significant impact such a move could have on the Lakers, shaping their future for the next decade or possibly even longer.

He remarked, “Regardless of how it goes, luck is involved in all these things, but to acquire a star of his caliber at his age is remarkable for the Lakers.”

While acknowledging the trade’s monumental nature, Nash remains skeptical about the Lakers being true title contenders just yet. He stated, “They’ve opened the door to become a contender, but they still have a lot to figure out. There’s a possibility, but I think it underestimates how challenging it is to develop that chemistry, connection, and understanding in a short period of time.”

The idea of the Lakers being title favorites may seem far-fetched, but Nash referred to Luka and LeBron as “computer-like” players. He explained, “They see and process everything faster than everyone else. They have the size to survey the defense, and at the same time, they can also play bully ball.”

Witnessing a Dynasty first hand in Golden State

After retiring, Nash spent some time as a consultant for the Golden State Warriors. From 2015 to 2020, he witnessed the rise of a new style of basketball as Stephen Curry led the team to become one of the best dynasties in NBA history during that period.

Nash described this experience as “a great opportunity to see a special moment in our league when a team emerged, playing smaller and shooting more three-pointers, significantly influencing the game.”

He praised the Warriors for their rhythm and humble confidence, highlighting Steve Kerr’s impact during his early days coaching the Brooklyn Nets. Nash stated, “He brings a freshness, a sharpness, and a belief in what they are trying to accomplish. That was very helpful for me, especially as I took on my first coaching job.”

Nash agrees Stephen Curry holds weight among the greats

Shaquille O’Neal made headlines by suggesting it’s time to include Stephen Curry in the conversation about the greatest of all time (GOAT) due to his continued excellence as he nears the end of his career.

Steve Nash also weighed in, stating that, in many respects, Curry is underrated. He mentioned that it is challenging to compare Curry to many past players, but his impact is comparable to that of the NBA’s all-time greats.

Nash said, “For me, it’s really an astonishing career given what he has been able to achieve with his skills. Winning championships is significant, but his size and profile are truly remarkable. Maximum, maximum respect.”

A Hall of Fame inspiration

Many current stars grew up idolizing Steve Nash and modeling their games after his. Being undersized and not as physically imposing forced Nash to refine his skills to such a high level that he paved the way for future players of similar stature to excel at the highest level.

About Trae Young, Stephen Curry, and Jalen Brunson paying homage to Nash, he said, “I remember what it felt like for me to idolize Isiah Thomas, Tim Hardaway, or whoever I was looking up to, and how special that was to have someone who inspired you every day. So, for someone to say that about you means a tremendous amount. I love watching those guys play, and they are all just special, special players.”

When lacking the God-given talent to excel at the highest level, one must possess the fortitude to strive for greatness every day.

Nash explains the commitment required to distinguish the best from the rest: “You have to be the person who responds by saying, ‘Well, I’m certainly going to get my work in today, because this is the day when someone else takes their foot off the gas, and I stay consistent. That’s how I separate myself when the moments come. So, you know, that’s it. It’s pretty simple.”

Who does Nash take for MVP?

The current generation of stars has an international presence like never before, and Nash anticipates that an international player will once again be in contention for the MVP award this season.

“I know I’m going to forget someone, but Jalen Brunson has been amazing. There are so many terrific guards out there. But Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) right now, for me, is the MVP this year.”

Nash has a deep admiration for Canadian-born players in the league, and his assessment of SGA is spot on. He has been spectacular this season, and the former MVP understands what it takes to succeed at that level.