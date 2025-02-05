Mavericks not expected to pursue Suns superstar forward

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Just days after the Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves across the league by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and acquiring Anthony Davis, the rumor mill started swirling that Kevin Durant was next on the Mavericks’ wishlist. However, such a transaction appears to no longer be realistic.

Mavericks appear to be out of the mix for Kevin Durant

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that “there was no tangible expectation percolating in Dallas, as of Tuesday night, to suggest that the Mavericks were a true factor in the Durant chase.” The Suns have indicated this week that they are willing to listen to offers for Durant as Phoenix enters a difficult deadline given their current situation.

The Mavericks accelerated their desire to win a championship by shocking the league with trading a 25-year-old superstar. Dallas is committed to Kyrie Irving and acquiring Davis makes their title window significantly shorter.

Obscurely, the Mavericks acquired just one first-round pick in the Doncic blockbuster, meaning that they now have a limited number of assets that they can move that would land them another star.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas will need to pivot to make their roster better before the deadline

Bringing in Durant would not change their title window duration, but it would signal a willingness to go all-in and make a push at reaching the finals once more and potentially winning the whole thing. However, it seems like Dallas won’t be able to replace their generational talent with a fellow future Hall of Famer.

Instead, Dallas will need to fill the void with depth players and secondary options and bank on the Irving-Davis combination to get them over the hump. The Mavericks have already started that process, as they acquired Caleb Martin from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick.

Durant has been spectacular for the Suns this season, as he is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 39 games. It is becoming more likely that Durant will be traded before Thursday’s trade deadline, but the Mavericks appear to be out of the running for the superstar.