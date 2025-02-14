Mavericks’ Daniel Gafford to miss six weeks with knee sprain

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The injuries continue to mount for the Dallas Mavericks, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that center Daniel Gafford is expected to miss at least six weeks with a Grade 3 MCL sprain in his right knee.

Mavericks to be without Daniel Gafford for extended period

The big man left Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings and had to be helped off the court. The injury is a huge blow to Dallas, as nearly all of their available centers are currently on the shelf with injuries of some kind.

Gafford has been incredibly impactful for Dallas this season. He is averaging 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 51 games (28 starts).

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis, who played three quarters in his Mavericks debut before suffering an adductor strain last week against the Houston Rockets, is expected to miss at least four weeks with the injury. Davis was acquired by Dallas in exchange for Luka Doncic in a stunning blockbuster deal, and they will be without him for an extended period of time.

Additionally, Gafford joins Dereck Lively II (stress fracture) and Dwight Powell (hip) as the centers who will be out with injuries well after the All-Star break. It has been a tumultuous month for the Mavericks, whose fans are still processing the Doncic trade and have expressed their displeasure with protests, and now they will have to watch their team play without a center for the immediate future.

The Mavericks will rely on their backcourt in the meantime

The Mavericks currently sit eighth in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record. Given that they have several long-term injuries in the frontcourt, they will be ultra-reliant on their scorers such as Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson to help carry the load for a majority of the rest of the regular season.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The hope is that Dallas can stay afloat amidst the injury trouble in a tight West and can get into the playoffs fully healthy. Luckily for them, the All-Star break will give those guys a chance to work on their rehab without the cost of games being played.

Dallas’ next game will be Friday, Feb. 21 against the New Orleans Pelicans.