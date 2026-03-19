The Golden State Warriors fell to 33-46 after a 120–99 loss to the Boston Celtics. Once again, the Warriors’ lack of execution was the main focus, as both Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr stressed in the postgame that consistent habits and discipline are the foundation this team has yet to establish.



Without that identity, their postseason hopes seem increasingly fragile.

Brown and Tatum a dynamic duo once again

Boston provided the blueprint. Led by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics played cohesively on both ends, controlling the pace from the start.

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Brown’s explosive 19-point first quarter set the tone, and the lead eventually grew to 26, highlighting the gap in readiness and execution between the two teams.



Golden State’s plan to focus on three-point shooting wasn’t inherently flawed, but poor preparation and shot quality resulted in a poor 23% on 43 attempts. When Gary Payton II leads with just 14 points, it reflects a complete offensive breakdown.

Open the vault on Podziemski

Equally concerning is the ongoing inconsistency of Brandin Podziemski. His inconsistency is no longer a small-sample issue but a clear trend. Two standout performances in wins over two months are not enough to meet the growing expectations around him.



Some fans strongly support him, feeling he’s asked to do too much, but that’s not the case. He’s never shown the ability to be a true leader. The Warriors have lost eight of their last ten games, and rumors are suggesting Podziemski may be seeking an extension of over $39 million this summer.

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That’s when excuses fall apart and the truth comes to light. The gap between his production and potential is obvious, as he has yet to develop a dependable NBA skill.



Giving him larger roles can boost confidence, but that’s not translating into real results. The most sensible move now is to recalibrate—reduce his role to a bench role, simplify his responsibilities, and delay any major financial deal until consistent performance is proven.