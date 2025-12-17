The Golden State Warriors’ malpractice regarding Jonathan Kuminga has become a case study in how organizational decisions can erode a player’s value.



Since Kuminga was drafted, his role has fluctuated from starter to bench scorer to defensive specialist, and most recently to DNPs.



The Warriors attempted to trade the young forward last season but were met with modest returns, bringing Kuminga back on a two-year, $48.5 million contract.



Now, after three straight DNPs, the Warriors’ chances of integrating Kuminga into the game plan to raise his value are slim. Why would a team trade high value for a player who’s getting DNPs on a 13-14 team?

Warriors are willing to lose leverage instead of playing Kuminga

That’s the oblivious surface approach that billionaire owners will use to justify lowballing the Warriors, yet Golden State continues to tread as if they’ll get an even better player than what Kuminga brings when engaged.



This league has evolved, and versatility is how a team contends.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kuminga to the Warriors with a consistent role is the level of versatility required to compete at the highest level.



For a rhythm-based forward whose strengths rely on downhill aggression, a clearly defined role matters.



In the first four games of the season, Kuminga averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds as the Warriors jumped out to a 4-1 record.



A grueling schedule included two back-to-backs in the first five games, and by the 10-game mark, Kuminga was relegated back to the bench.



This was an indictment of the Warriors’ coaching staff for placing Kuminga in suboptimal situations, which dropped his efficiency, effectiveness, and confidence as a player.



He bought in completely at the start of the season and is now dangled in trade discourse, with frequent rumors involving him in blockbusters, but with DNPs, that perception shifts to a “salary-matching asset,” losing leverage for the Warriors to bring in a player potentially even better than Kuminga is at this stage.

Warriors’ potential trade targets for Kuminga

It’s reported by Shams Charania that the Warriors will be looking to discuss trades when Kuminga is eligible on January 15th. Here are a few players that could potentially be interesting looks for Golden State.

Bennedict Mathurin

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers’ rumored interest in Kuminga could make for an enticing package of players for the Warriors to pursue. Fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, the 6-20 Pacers could reshuffle, and Mathurin, averaging 20.1 points on 41.1% from three, could be headed to Golden State. There’s a sense of redundancy here, as Mathurin tends to struggle with consistency, decision-making, and shot selection. Sounds familiar, but Mathurin also scored 27 points off the bench in the NBA Finals. That’s rare air, and a player who would be tremendous off the bench for Golden State.

Michael Porter Jr.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In 32 minutes per game, Porter is averaging 25.6 points and 7.3 rebounds on 39.9% from three, taking nine attempts per game. A scorching season from Porter may require a draft pick or two to trade for him, but volume scoring and rebounding are both what the Warriors need to contend. This is a gamble given Porter’s injury history and lack of sustainable defense, but if he’s bought into a bench role as the established sixth man, then it’s a no-brainer for Golden State.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

If the Warriors went all in on Zubac, this would be the best center Golden State has had in the Curry era. Al Horford has been limited in his production this season. Draymond shouldn’t play the five for an extended time, and Quinten Post has looked serviceable but can be overwhelmed defensively. Zubac is making only $19.5 million per year. A straight swap for him and Kuminga doesn’t sound too promising, but added draft capital may sway the Clippers.