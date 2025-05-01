Can the Warriors bounce back after disappointing Game 5 loss? 

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors lost on the road in Game 5 to a young Houston team eager to keep their season alive. The Rockets came out aggressively, attempting to draw fouls, which resulted in them taking 15 free throws in the first quarter.



Stephen Curry found himself in foul trouble early, picking up two fouls within the first three minutes of the game. Ultimately, this disrupts their offensive rhythm, which relies heavily on Curry. Moses Moody was the leading scorer for the Warriors, scoring 25 points. Coach Steve Kerr made a strategic decision to pull the starters 10 minutes into the third quarter if they did not begin to score effectively.



Now, as they head back home for Game 6, will the Warriors be able to close out the series, or will the Rockets’ style of play prove to be too much for them to handle?

The Houston Rockets were on fire

Houston jumped out to a 40-26 lead after the first quarter, shooting 70% from the field and taking advantage of five fouls committed by the Warriors, which fueled a 15-0 run.



The Warriors’ offense appeared stagnant, with only one player, Moody, reaching double figures by halftime. Houston came out with relentless energy, using their speed, athleticism, and home-court advantage to dominate from the opening tip.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Rockets shot an impressive 69.4% from the field in the first half, building a 27-point lead by halftime. The Warriors allowed 76 points in the first half, while Houston’s effective field goal percentage reached 95% by the break.



Coach Kerr himself admitted, “I’ve never seen that in my life. You’re not winning that game.”

Warriors depth showed up late

The Rockets played like a team with nothing to lose, showcasing an unsustainably high shooting percentage in the first half, which they are unlikely to replicate in Game 6. Houston’s physical style of play, especially Brooks’ antics, can be irritating, but the Warriors have faced tougher opponents and have thrived under pressure.



The emergence of the bench, particularly Moody’s impressive performance, demonstrates that this team has more offensive weapons than the Rockets can handle throughout a full series.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Warriors’ second unit was the only bright spot in the game, outscoring Houston’s reserves and nearly stealing the victory late by cutting the lead down to 11 points. Players like Gui Santos contributed to a remarkable 25-7 run in the fourth quarter, narrowing the deficit.



This performance highlighted the depth of the Warriors team, demonstrating that their bench can keep them competitive even on an off night, setting them apart from past iterations.

Masterclass Game 6 loading in the Bay

The Warriors’ 3-2 lead means they remain in control, and the Chase Center will be electric for Game 6. Coach Steve Kerr, a four-time champion, will likely devise adjustments to counter Houston’s zone defense and speed, as he has throughout the series.



The Warriors’ playoff experience—having eliminated Houston four times from 2015 to 2019—gives them a distinct advantage.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

They are not the team that infamously blew a 3-1 lead in 2016. While this was Houston’s “statement” game, Golden State’s dynasty mentality and home-court advantage make them the favorites to finish off the series on Friday.



Warriors fans are confident that Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Kerr will deliver a vintage performance, utilizing their playoff experience to overcome a young Rockets team that, although scrappy, lacks the championship pedigree of the Warriors.