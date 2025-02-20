Bucks star forward suspended for 25 games after violating league’s anti-drug policy

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a major blow to their roster fresh out of the All-Star break, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that the NBA is suspending forward Bobby Portis for 25 games for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

The Bucks lose Bobby Portis to a suspension

The Bucks have 29 games remaining on their schedule, so the suspension will keep him off the court for most of the remainder of the regular season. The Bucks are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record and are in the thick of a playoff race.

Milwaukee will now have to keep moving forward without one of their most impactful players. Portis is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds on 46.3% shooting from the field and 36.4% from three-point range this season.

His long-term absence is a huge blow to a Milwaukee team that has failed to reach expectations this season. While they are still in the playoff race, they have been particularly underwhelming on the defensive side, which has resulted in them struggling to make significant ground in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks will have to find a way to replace his production for the foreseeable future

While he serves the suspension, they will lean much more on newly acquired forward Kyle Kuzma along with their two superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Kuzma was acquired from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Khris Middleton on Feb. 5 and is averaging 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in four games with Milwaukee.

Losing Portis significantly hurts their depth, as he is the Bucks’ best reserve player offensively. Additionally, Milwaukee will be missing the energy and tenacity that he provides, leaving them without their spark plug from the second unit.

The Bucks start their second half of the season Thursday when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.