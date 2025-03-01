76ers superstar center to miss the rest of the season with knee injury

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have decided to shut down Joel Embiid, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday that the 2023 MVP will not play again the rest of the season as he deals with a lingering knee problem.

76ers Joel Embiid to miss the rest of the season

Embiid has missed 39 of the team’s 58 games with a knee issue that continues to flare up. The former MVP has seen his performance on the court decline as a result of the injury, as he is averaging 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds, which are well below his standards.

Embiid’s season-ending injury is part of a long list of injuries that the team has dealt with this season. Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have all missed games at various points throughout the year and star rookie Jared McCain is out for the season as well.

The 76ers are in the midst of a horrific season after entering the season as title contenders. Despite signing George in the offseason to pair him with Embiid and Maxey, the team is just 20-38 and 12th in the Eastern Conference and they have lost nine games in a row.

The 76ers have turned the focus to next season

The move to shut Embiid down would signal a waving of the white flag by Philadelphia, as they will now have their sights set on next season and preserve his health. It is unclear what his next treatment plans will be. He and the 76ers met earlier this week to discuss potential treatment options, including the possibility of undergoing surgery.

For the team’s outlook this season, they will focus on finishing out the season with the hope that the rest of their main players can stay healthy. A chance at the postseason is slipping away from them, and Philadelphia appears to be content with shifting the focus toward next season.