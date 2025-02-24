76ers superstar center considering alternative options to treat knee injury

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers superstar and 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been playing through a knee injury for most of the season, but after a lack of improved performance with his current treatment plan, he and the team will reportedly seek alternative options with the possibility of undergoing surgery, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

76ers’ Joel Embiid to seek new treatment options for knee injury

“Embiid is scheduled to undergo tests on his knee early this week, at which point both parties will collaborate with specialists on the best route forward, sources said,” Charania wrote.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers have had a rough season that has been destroyed by injuries across the board. Paul George and Embiid have missed a significant amount of time, and rookie guard Jared McCain is out for the season. The team is just 20-36 on the season and the playoffs seem to be a long shot for them at this point.

Embiid has openly admitted that his knee problems are contributing to lackluster play, and he believes that surgery may be necessary to return to the MVP-level player that he once was. He is averaging 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds this season and has been limited to just 19 games played.

Preserving Embiid’s long-term health is the best course of action moving forward

The 2023 MVP is one of the best players in the league when he is healthy, but his ineffectiveness has hurt the 76ers, and the team’s first year of their big three of Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey has gone off the rails.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia’s best course of action moving forward may be to let Embiid get the surgery on his knee and get a head start on his recovery. The 76ers’ playoff hopes are in poor shape, and surgery may be the best route to preserve his long-term health and hope that he can return to his usual self on the court next season.

Embiid is listed as questionable for the 76ers’ next game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. It is unclear if he will play in that game, and it will be worth watching what he and the team conclude is the best treatment plan moving forward.