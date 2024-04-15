Where do things stand after PFL 2 2024

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

This past Friday night, the PFL took over Las Vegas and hosted their second event of the 2024 regular season. The light heavyweights and lightweights took center stage as they were looking to get off to hot starts in the regular season.

Starting with the light heavyweights. We a series of unbelievable finishes in terms of the light heavyweights on Saturday night. The main event of the evening featured the 2023 light heavyweight champ Impa Kasanganay (16-4) getting a short turnaround against Alex Polizzi (10-4).

Polizzi just simply wasn’t a match on the feet and Kasanganay completely overwhelmed him in the first round scoring a six-point TKO finish. In the co-main event, 2022 champ Rob Wilkinson (18-2, 1 NC) was back taking on Tom Breese (18-5). Like Kasanganay, Wilkinson completely dominated his fight scoring a first round finish.

We saw a night of finishes as Josh Silveira (13-2), Antonio Carlos Junior (16-5), and Dolvletdzhan Yagshimuradov (22-7-1) all scored six-point first round finishes at PFL 2. Typically, we would put up the graphic but every fighter who won is on the board with six points due to their finishes.

PFL 2 Lightweights

The lightweights were also on display with the featured bout including former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull (25-13) taking on Clay Collard (25-12). Entering the bout, I figured Pitbull would have to get the fight on the ground and it was very evident as to why after the fight concluded. Collard completely lit him up on the feet scoring a standing second-round TKO finish and earning six points.

Michael Dufort (13-4) scored a submission win over Mads Burnell (18-6). Brent Primus (13-3) scored a second round submission over Bruno Miranda (13-3) to highlight some of the other matchups we saw at PFL 2 in Las Vegas. The complete lightweight standings can be seen below as this is where things stand after the first round.