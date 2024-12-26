PFL’s Dakota Ditcheva is the 2024 Female Fighter of the Year

The PFL entered 2024 with a ton of momentum. The promotion had just acquired Bellator near the end of 2023 and were combining the second and third biggest MMA promotions into one with the goal of becoming a true co-leader in the MMA space.

2024 was such a big year for the PFL and while things certainly have not gone perfectly, there’s a lot of monumental things to look back on. For one, they had another successful season where they integrated some solid Bellator fighters into their season format. This year also saw the promotional debut of Francis Ngannou.

All that being said, there was another story regarding the PFL that developed throughout the year and I think it’s the story that intrigues me the most. That story stars the ESM 2024 Female Fighter of the Year, Dakota Ditcheva (14-0).

PFL’s New Star

Last year, Ditcheva really started making waves when she ran through the competition in PFL Europe and won the flyweight championship. When the main roster’s 2024 season was announced, it was announced that for the first time female flyweights would be featured during the PFL Regular Season.

Big time names competed this season including Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche and former UFC title challenger, Taila Santos. However, many had their eyes on Dakota Ditcheva and for good reason. Ditcheva started out the season by stopping her first two opponents in the first round to earn the top seed in the playoffs.

In the semifinals matchup against Jena Bishop, she won again by first round knockout to secure a spot in the PFL World Championships. That’s when Ditcheva ran into her stiffest test to date in Taila Santos. While Santos was expected to seriously challenge Ditcheva, Ditcheva just showed again why she’s so special.

She finished the former UFC title challenger in the second round to move to 14-0 and become the PFL’s first women’s flyweight champion. Entering 2025, Ditcheva has expressed that she’d rather not compete in a regular season again with the schedule and I think it’s wise for both parties to keep her away from that.

Ditcheva has superstar written all over her and she needs to be treated that way. Without a doubt in my mind, she’s the 2024 female fighter of the year and I can’t wait to see what she does next year.