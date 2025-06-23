PFL World Tournament Wichita Recap: Who punched their ticket to the finals?

This past weekend, the PFL continued their World Tournament in Wichita, Kansas with six fighters punching their ticket to the finals. In the main event, the lightweights were on display as 2024 lightweight champion Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-4-2) took on promotional newcomer Kevin Lee (20-9).

Kevin Lee was looking to regain some past glory and pull off the big upset against the 2024 champion. That did not happen as Rabadanov continued his incredible run in dominating fashion. The Russian ran through Kevin Lee and stopped him in the first round punching his ticket to the finals.

In the finals, he’ll be taking on Alfie Davis (19-5-1). Davis entered the world tournament as an underdog against Clay Collard in the first round but he knocked him out to get to the semifinals. In the semifinals, he took on former Bellator champ Brent Primus (16-5) and he was again the betting underdog. He got the job done again by decision and now he’ll face the extremely tall task of defeating the 2024 PFL champion Gadzhi Rabadanov.

PFL World Tournament

The co-main event featured the women’s flyweight division as former Bellator champion Liz Carmouche (24-8) took the 0 away from Elora Dana (8-1). Carmouche continued her impressive run post-UFC and she’s now 11-1 since leaving the UFC a few years ago between Bellator and the PFL.

In the flyweight finals, she’ll be taking on Jena Bishop (9-2). The grappling expert Bishop submitted Ekaterina Shakalova (9-3) in the second round to earn a shot at the world tournament championship. Both Bishop and Carmouche fell short in the PFL Playoffs last year.

The bantamweight world tournament finals were also set as Marcirley Alves (14-4) will be taking on Justin Wetzell (12-2). Both men won their bouts by decision. It’s been quite the ride for Alves and he went from being an alternate ahead of the first world tournament card to having a real chance to become the PFL World Tournament champion.