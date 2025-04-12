PFL World Tournament Round One Recap: Bantamweights and Women’s Flyweight

Last night, the PFL held it’s second World Tournament event from Orlando, Florida. 16 fighters were looking to punch their tickets to the next round of the tournament with bantamweights and women’s flyweights on display. In the main event, Marcirley Alves (13-4) took on Leandro Higo (23-7).

Higo was originally supposed to face Magomed Magomedov and then Josh Rettinghouse. However, both fights fell through and he was left fighting Alves. Many looked at Higo as the betting favorite entering the tournament, but he suffered a decision loss and Alves moved on to the next round.

Alves will be taking on Jake Hadley (12-4) in the next round. Hadley made his PFL debut last night and submitted Matheus Mattos (14-4-1) in the third round. The other semifinal matchup that was finalized last night was Justin Wetzell (11-2) and Mando Gutierrez (11-3) as they both won their fights.

PFL World Tournament

The other weight class that was featured last night was the women’s flyweight division. The featured flyweight bout featured former Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (23-8) as she took on Ilara Joanne (12-10). Carmouche is the betting favorite in the tournament and she showed why last night with a first round TKO.

Carmouche will be taking on the undefeated Elora Dana (8-0) in the next round. Dana submitted Diana Avsaragova (6-2) in the first round of the first fight of the night. Jena Bishop (8-2) picked up a huge win last night when she defeated former Bellator title challenger Kana Watanabe (13-4-1) by decision.

Bishop will be facing Ekaterina Shakalova (9-2) in the next round of the PFL World Tournament after Shakalova pulled off the huge upset by submitting former Bellator champion Juliana Velasquez (13-4) in the first round of their fight.