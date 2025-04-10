PFL World Tournament Round One Preview: Women’s Flyweight

Tomorrow night on ESPN 2, the PFL World Tournament will continue from Orlando, Florida. Last week, we saw the first event which featured welterweights and featherweights. The bantamweight division and the women’s flyweight division take center stage tomorrow night as sixteen fighters look to punch their ticket to the next round.

The main event was supposed to feature last year’s runner-up Taila Santos (22-4) taking on former Bellator champion Juliana Velasquez (13-3). Santos was the betting favorite entering the tournament but she’s had to pull out due to injury. Velasquez will now be taking on Ekaterina Shakalova (8-2) on the prelims.

The featured women’s flyweight matchup will be the last Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (22-8) taking on Ilara Joanne (12-9). Joanne has been with Bellator / PFL since 2019 and has gone 4-5 during her current run. She’s going to have her hands full tomorrow night in taking on Carmouche.

Carmouche became the massive betting favorite in this tournament once Santos went down. Carmouche lost in the PFL playoffs last year to Santos and that lost snapped a nine-fight win streak. Carmouche lost to Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC title and then left for Bellator where she dominated and became the flyweight champion. She defended her title three times and now she’ll look to win the flyweight world tournament. The full bracket can be viewed below.