PFL World Tournament Round One Preview: Bantamweights

Tomorrow night on ESPN 2, the PFL World Tournament will continue from Orlando, Florida. Last week, we saw the first event which featured welterweights and featherweights. The bantamweight division and the women’s flyweight division take center stage tomorrow night as sixteen fighters look to punch their ticket to the next round.

The main event of tomorrow night’s card features the bantamweights as Leandro Higo (23-6) takes on Josh Rettinghouse (20-5). Originally, Higo was supposed to face Magomed Magomedov who was considered by many to be the betting favorite entering the tournament coming off his split decision championship loss to Patchy Mix.

However, Magomedov suffered an injury and is out of the world tournament. With that, Josh Rettinghouse is getting this golden opportunity. Rettinghouse appeared on the UFC’s Ultimate Fighter back in 2021 and he’s 10-1 in his last 11 fights. Now, he’s making his PFL debut in the world tournament against Leandro Higo.

Higo enters the tournament having won two fights in a row including a win over James Gallagher last March. The former LFA bantamweight champion is 5-1 in his last six fights and he is looking to make a statement in his tournament debut tomorrow. The full PFL Bantamweight World Tournament bracket can be viewed below.