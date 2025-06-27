PFL World Tournament Middleweight Semifinals Preview

Tonight, the PFL is in Chicago for it’s last semifinal event when it comes to the 2025 world tournaments. Six men will look to punch their ticket to the tournament finals as the middleweights, light heavyweights, and the heavyweights will all be competing tonight. The middleweights will close the show as Fabian Edwards (14-4) takes on Josh Silveira (14-4) in the main event.

Starting with Edwards, he made a massive statement in his PFL debut. The former Bellator title challenger took on former champion Impa Kasanganay and absolutely ran through him. Edwards scored the second round TKO to punch his ticket to the finals against Josh Silveira.

Silveira dropped down to compete in this year’s middleweight world tournament after competing in previous years a light heavyweight. In the opening round, he took on Mike Shipman and won a decision. He’s the underdog tonight, but he’s looking to pull the upset and make his way to the finals.

PFL World Tournament

In the other semifinal matchup, Dalton Rosta (10-1) will be taking on Canada’s Aaron Jeffery (16-5). This is actually a rematch from a fight that took place back in 2023 at Bellator 298. In that fight, Jeffery became the first man and is still the only man to have defeated Rosta.

After the win over Rosta, Jeffery lost to Fabian Edwards but has bounced back well with two straight wins including a split decision over Murad Ramazanov to punch his ticket to the PFL World Tournament semifinals. Rosta also made a statement in his opening round matchup when he submitted former PFL champion Sadibou Sy in the second round.