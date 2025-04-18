PFL World Tournament Live Results: Lightweights and Middleweights

April 18, 2025

Tonight, the PFL World Tournament continues in Orlando, Florida with the promotion’s third event. Middleweights and lightweights take center stage in arguably the most stacked card of the tournament cards thus far. Follow along below for the live results with the action beginning at 5:00 PM ET.

Middleweight World Tournament

Impa KasanganayFabian Edwards

Dalton RostaSadibou Sy

Josh Silveira def. Mike Shipman by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Aaron Jeffery def. Murad Ramazanov by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

PFL Lightweight World Tournament

Gadzhi RabadanovMarc Diakiese

Mads BurnellJay Jay Wilson

Clay CollardAlfie Davis

Brent Primus def. Vinicius Cenci by Submission – Round 3

