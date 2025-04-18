PFL World Tournament Live Results: Lightweights and Middleweights

Tonight, the PFL World Tournament continues in Orlando, Florida with the promotion’s third event. Middleweights and lightweights take center stage in arguably the most stacked card of the tournament cards thus far. Follow along below for the live results with the action beginning at 5:00 PM ET.
Middleweight World Tournament
Impa Kasanganay – Fabian Edwards
Josh Silveira def. Mike Shipman by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Aaron Jeffery def. Murad Ramazanov by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
PFL Lightweight World Tournament
Gadzhi Rabadanov – Marc Diakiese
Brent Primus def. Vinicius Cenci by Submission – Round 3