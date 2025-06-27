PFL World Tournament Light Heavyweight Semifinal Preview

Tonight, the PFL is in Chicago for it’s last semifinal event when it comes to the 2025 world tournaments. Six men will look to punch their ticket to the tournament finals as the middleweights, light heavyweights, and the heavyweights will all be competing tonight. In the co-main event, former Bellator champion Phil Davis (25-7) will be taking on Sullivan Cauley (7-1).

Back in the opening round, Phil Davis was a big betting underdog. He had been off for an extended period of time and he was taking on former PFL champion Rob Wilkinson. Davis pulled off the big upset by knocking out the former champion in the second round to earn this spot in the semifinals where he will be taking on Cauley.

Cauley made his professional debut with Bellator back in 2020 and won his first five fights before being submitted by Luke Trainer. That said, he’s bounced back very well with two straight finishes including a first round stoppage over Alex Polizzi in the first round of the PFL World Tournament.

PFL World Tournament

The other semifinal matchup that’ll take place tonight will feature former PFL champion Antonio Carlos Jr. (17-6) and England’s Simeon Powell (11-1). After winning his first nine professional fights, Powell suffered a setback against Jakob Nedoh at PFL Europe 4 back in 2023.

However, he’s won two fights in a row and in the first round of the tournament, he stopped Karl Albrektsson in the second round. Now, he’ll be taking on a former PFL champ. After Antonio Carlos Jr. won the title in 2021, he ended up winning three fights in a row, but he was also pretty inactive over the past few seasons.

However, upon committing to the world tournament this year, he made it a point to be active and he started well with a decision win over former Bellator title challenger Karl Moore. Now, he’ll have his chance to punch his ticket to the world tournament finals.