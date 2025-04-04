PFL World Tournament First Round Recap: Welterweights

Last night, the PFL World Tournament kicked off from Orlando, Florida with two weight classes on display. The featherweights and welterweights took center stage with sixteen fighters looking to punch their ticket to the next round. The welterweights closed the show last night and in the main event, former Bellator champion Jason Jackson (19-5) took on Andrey Koreshkov (28-6).

Jackson was the betting favorite and he showed why last night. The former Bellator champ submitted Koreshkov in the second round to punch his ticket to the semifinals of the world tournament. In the semifinals, he’ll be taking on the undefeated Thad Jean (9-0).

Jean had an incredible performance last night stopping Mukhamed Berkhamov (17-3) in the first round. The matchup between Jean and Jackson is going to be incredible. Former interim Bellator champion Logan Storley (17-3) will also be in the semifinals after defeating Joseph Luciano (10-3).

He will meet Japan’s Masayuki Kikuiri (11-2-1) who picked up the TKO win over Giannis Bachar (9-3) after Bachar failed to answer the bell before the third and final round. With that, the semifinals of the PFL Welterweight World Tournament are set.