PFL World Tournament First Round Preview: Middleweights

Tomorrow night the PFL World Tournament continues in Orlando, Florida with the promotion’s third event. Middleweights and lightweights take center stage tomorrow night in arguably the most stacked card of the tournament cards thus far. In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (18-5) will be taking on former Bellator title challenger Fabian Edwards (13-4).

This is a massive fight for both of these men as they look to get back on track and punch their ticket to the next round of the World Tournament. Kasanganay made it to the light heavyweight finals last year and went for a second straight PFL championship but he was stopped in the first round. He decided to drop down to 185 and try to capture another tournament style championship.

Standing in his way in the first round is Fabian Edwards. Edwards last fought in October when he lost a decision to Johnny Eblen for the Bellator title. Edwards is 4-2 in his last six with the only two losses being title fights against Eblen. This should be a very good matchup to close out the card.

Former PFL champion Sadibou Sy (17-8-2) is also on the card and he’ll be competing in his third weight class with the promotion. The former welterweight champion fought at 205 last year and now he’s fighting at 185. He’ll be taking on Dalton Rosta (9-1) in the first round. The other first round matchups feature Canada’s Aaron Jeffery (15-5) taking on Murad Ramazanov (12-2) and Josh Silveira (13-4) will be taking on Mike Shipman (17-4).

The full bracket can be viewed below.